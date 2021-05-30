Good Witch Season 7 Episode 3 Review: The Delivery

There's no better time to take a trip down memory lane than when someone else is experiencing something that shaped you for the first time.

As Cassie prepared for a visit from Grace, she immersed herself in memories of her daughter as Claire got closer to giving birth.

Did Grace ever make it back to Middleton on Good Witch Season 7 Episode 3?

We took a breather from the purple pouch dirtbags to dig into some personal issues.

In another similarity between When Calls the Heart and Good Witch, Adam's out of sorts after calling off the mission that would have reunited him with Eileen and the end of his relationship with Stephanie.

Additionally, without his job at the hospital, Adam is floundering.

Will he soon be standing behind the pulpit and leading Middleton in prayer?

Adam visited a local abandoned church, which George has been lovingly keeping polished and congregation ready since the parish left for a larger locale.

Adam's interest in saving the church makes me wonder if he will take an interest of another kind when he and George successfully move the church elsewhere.

After all, that's bound to happen now that Martha said there's no historical significance to the sold land where the church resides, but while the land can't be saved, perhaps the church can.

If Adam is possibly finding himself in the church again, Stephanie has much different pursuits.

She put her life on hold, waiting for Adam to return, but as soon as she opened the gates again, life started falling right into her lap!

She almost got run over by a handsome young fella, which led her to a flyer for French lessons. Little did she know that witty banter with the man on the bicycle would continue since he's the French teacher.

It seemed out of character for Stephanie to be so brash in class, calling out Sean for using a questionable creme brulee recipe. Yes, she's confident in her abilities. But her interruptions were hard to take. At least the rest of the class got free dessert out of the deal!

Sean is clearly younger than Stephanie, but he's sure to challenge her in ways she hasn't experienced before. It should be fun and will certainly throw Adam for a loop.

Joy, too, has found another someone to be interested in as Hallmark has decided to court Katherine Barrel's Wynonna Earp fandom. It's an excellent call, and Joy's chemistry with Zoey Taylor is off the charts!

I'd never considered Joy's sexuality before, but I loved how she wowed Zoey with her handywoman skills, even if their first meeting found Joy's skills put to the test when her arm was stuck in the wall.

That was one of the most outlandish scenarios we've had on Good Witch, but if it introduced Zoey, then it was worth the risk.

Between Stephanie and the younger man and Joy's new connection, it seems Hallmark is finally deviating from the norm on their signature shows. It opens up a lot of possibilities for the future.

Abigail almost changed course when a large conglomerate offered her a lot of money for the flower shop.

She arrived in Middleton without love for small-town life, but she's found a rhythm that works for her. Still, she's got a creative side and a love for advertising that she's not utilizing at the shop, so I hope that she can find a way to incorporate it into her world again.

Donovan is certainly supportive, and since they've moved Daniel onto another unsuspecting political candidate instead of moving Donovan into the gubernatorial race before he's ready, maybe Abigail will take over Donovan's early campaigning.

It's not advertising, but it's hard not to see the connection to her expertise and what Donovan needs to accomplish to eventually become a front-runner in the race.

He definitely doesn't need to parade his relationship all over social media, but slowly building a following that shows his good works and how integral he is to two communities could be a nice segue for Abigail to get closer to what she loves to do, too.

Dotty isn't the only happy mother in town with the return of one of her sons. Martha's son Dylan and his wife Claire and their newborn, Tommi, will be moving to Middleton, too!

Claire is an enjoyable addition to the show. She and Martha were full of sparks when she first arrived during Good Witch Season 6, and Claire fits in very well with the other women in town now, too.

Nicole Wilson gives Claire so much pizzazz. She uses every muscle in her face to tell a story, and she's a delight to watch.

As Claire's due date approached, Cassie couldn't help but recall how happy she was when she was pregnant with Grace. It was a mixed blessing for Cassie, though, who misses Grace so much.

Grace had been planning to return to Middleton for a visit, and Cassie was beside herself with planning for the occasion. She had baked herself silly, only to learn that Grace received a once-in-lifetime opportunity in Milan and wouldn't be able to make it.

Cassie was proud, for sure, but highly disappointed, as well. It was the first big decision that Grace had made without her input, and it wasn't easy to let go.

Sam had a nice story to share with Cassie about Nick's first day in kindergarten, which, interestingly, is very much like my first day.

My mom cried as my best friend, and I ran off to join the other kids without another glance. When Nick did the same, Sam comforted himself by realizing that Nick wouldn't have been prepared and excited if he wasn't such a great dad.

Cassie knows she raised Grace well and prepared her for anything that comes her way, but when you miss your kid, you miss your kid.

I thought maybe the entire story would be a misdirect because Bailee Madison wasn't available. But Bailee didn't let her fans down any more than Grace let Cassie down.

She wasn't there in person, but Cassie and Grace chatted about her big news via video call. I'd love to think that she might join the show for an episode somewhere down the line, but that was a decent way to make up for the difference.

If you'd like to catch a glimpse of Grace in person, you can watch Good Witch online. In the meantime, what did you think about Stephanie's young man and Joy's burgeoning relationship with Zoey?

Hit the comments and share your thoughts!

