Gossip Girl Reboot Unveils a New Batch of Scheming Teenagers and the Return of Kristen Bell in First Teaser

Gossip Girl may have gone dark in 2012, but the site will have a whole new look when the series is rebooted later this year.

HBO Max on Friday dropped the first teaser for the highly-anticipated update of The CW drama, and they're a good lucking bunch.

But will they be a match for the likes of Serena, Blair, Nate, Chuck, and the others who dominated the original series?

We'll need to tune in to find out!

The teaser shows the cast at what looks to be a party, and the scene is perfectly narrated by original star Kristen Bell.

What we learn from the trailer is that Gossip Girl is, once again, watching every move of teenagers, reporting on what happens in their everyday lives.

Will this new iteration stir the pot?

“Eight years after the original website went dark, a new generation of New York private school teens are introduced to the social surveillance of Gossip Girl,” according to the reboot’s official logline.

“The prestige series will address just how much social media — and the landscape of New York itself — has changed in the intervening years.”

Gossip Girl stars Emily Alyn Lind as Audrey Hope, Eli Brown as Otto Bergmann IV, Whitney Peak as Zoya Lott, Thomas Doherty as Max Wolfe, Jordan Alexander as Julien Calloway, Evan Mock as Aki Menzies, Zión Moreno as Luna La, Savannah Lee Smith as Monet de Haan, Tavi Gevinson as Kate Keller.

The good news is that the reboot is not forgetting the past, including the revelation that Dan Humphrey was Gossip Girl all along.

But what brings the blogger back out of the dark, and more importantly, who brought them back into the land of, well, blogging.

Gossip Girl is produced by Fake Empire and Alloy Entertainment in association with Warner Bros. Television and CBS Studios.

The series is written, executive produced, and developed by Joshua Safran of Random Acts.

Executive producers also include Josh Schwartz and Stephanie Savage of Fake Empire and Leslie Morgenstein and Gina Girolamo of Alloy Entertainment.

Schwartz and Savage created and ran the original series, so it's nice to know they will be involved with the reboot.

Lis Rowinski of Fake Empire serves as co-executive producer. Karena Evans directs two episodes, and original costume designer Eric Daman rejoins the series.

Have a look at the teaser below, and be sure to stream the premiere Thursday, July 8 on HBO Max.

