Leverage Revival Gets Premiere Date, First Trailer

The con is on, you guys!

IMDb TV announced Monday the new original series Leverage: Redemption will premiere Friday, July 9, exclusively on IMDb TV, Amazon's premium free streaming service.

The crime drama will launch with eight new episodes this summer, followed by an additional eight episodes in the fall, meaning that we're getting a 16-episode first season. Not too shabby, right?

In this new iteration and new world, the Leverage crew have watched as the rich and powerful continue to take what they want without consequence.

Grifter Sophie Devereaux (Gina Bellman), thief Parker (Beth Riesgraf), hitter Eliot Spencer (Christian Kane), and hacker Alec Hardison (Aldis Hodge) have watched the world change over the last eight years.

Since their last job, it's become easier - and sometimes legal - for the rich to become richer and the powerful to squash anyone who gets in their way.

To address the changes in the world around them, the team finds new blood in Harry Wilson (Noah Wyle), a corporate lawyer who is looking for redemption after realizing he'd been sitting on the wrong side of the table for his entire career, and Breanna Casey (Aleyse Shannon), Hardison's foster sister who has a knack for computers, robotics, and getting into trouble.

Kate Rorick is the showrunner and executive producer alongside Dean Devlin, Marc Roskin, and Rachel Olschan-Wilson of Electric Entertainment.

John Rogers and Chris Downey are consulting producers.

Timothy Hutton is not currently a part of the show, but it's possible he could pop up in a guest role down the line.

“Since the day it was cancelled, I’ve longed to return to the world of Leverage. The show, the characters, the cast and the people who made it happen all hold a very special place in my heart,” said Devlin when it was picked up.

“Our new series with Amazon Studios and IMDb TV is a re-imagining of the original premise. While Leverage centered on a crusade to avenge the death of a child, this series is propelled forward as a redemption story of misdeeds that need amends."

"I could not be more excited and fired up about returning to the world of Hitter, Hacker, Grifter, Thief!!”

With almost 10 years passing, it will be fun to see what has changed.

Have a look at the trailer below.

