Mom Boss Reveals Why Anna Faris Was Absent from Series Finale

One of the best comedies on TV concluded Thursday night, but not how fans expected.

Many fans expected an appearance from Anna Faris.

The actress bowed out at the close of Mom Season 7, with fans learning on Mom Season 8 Episode 1 that she got accepted to law school in Washington, DC.

It was a decent way to close off her Christy's arc, but many believed the character would pop up in some capacity on the series-ender.

Mom showrunner and co-creator Gemma Baker opened up to TV Line about the lack of Anna Faris.

"We felt that it was important to honour [Faris'] decision to leave the show," she shared.

"The audience knows that Christy travelled a great distance over seven seasons and overcame so many obstacles in order to follow her dream of becoming a lawyer, and it felt like that story had been addressed in a satisfying way, so we didn't revisit it for the finale."

If you watch Mom online, you know the last episode didn't even mention Christy by name, with the closest being a reference as Bonnie's daughter.

"The way she was mentioned casually indicates that Bonnie and Christy are very much still in contact, and that that relationship has really healed," Baker told the outlet.

It's certainly unfortunate that fans never got an on-screen goodbye for Anna Faris, especially when she spent so long with the show.

Faris revealed her exit from the series in September, just months ahead of the Mom Season 8 debut.

“The past seven years on Mom have been some of the most fulfilling and rewarding of my career,” Faris said in the statement at the time.

“I’m so thankful to Chuck [Lorre], the writers, and my amazing castmates for creating a truly wonderful work experience."

"While my journey as Christy has come to an end, allowing me to pursue new opportunities, I’ll be watching next season and rooting for my TV family.”

The series lost ground in the ratings without Faris, and CBS announced earlier this year that it would be ending.

Allison Janney has been vocal about the series concluding this year, taking her by surprise.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.