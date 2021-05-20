NCIS: Hawai'i Trailer Ushers in a New Era of Iconic Franchise

NCIS: New Orleans may be saying goodbye, but fans of the NCIS franchise will be saying hello to NCIS: Hawai'i.

CBS has dropped the first official teaser trailer for the series, and it features series lead Vanessa Lachey introducing the series.

"I am the first female lead of the NCIS franchise, and I don't take that lightly," Lachey reveals in the video.

"I'm excited to bring a different layer to this role and hopefully inspire this next generation of young girls and women," she continues.

"My character Jane Tennant is the special agent in charge of NCIS. She's a mother of a 15-year-old boy and a 9-year-old girl, and that is real life: juggling life, and love, and work," she added.

The official description of the character paints her "as diplomatic as she is hard-charging."

"A woman in a male-dominated profession, she’s thrived in a system that’s pushed back every step of the way through equal parts confidence and strategy."

“Hawaii is the perfect setting for NCIS and the next chapter of the franchise," Vanessa adds in the video.

"I, myself, have traveled there a little bit. I was born on an Air Force base in the Philippines and passed through Hawaii — I obviously know the first layer when people pass through."

"You see the beautiful waters and the beaches. But what I’m interested to show is the depth of the people of Hawaii," the video continues.

"There’s so much beauty there, there’s so much culture there. And hopefully, I can portray the beauty there and the beautiful side of Hawaii.”

Yasmine Al-Bustami and Jason Antoon join Lachey are also a part of the cast.

Al-Bustami is set to play Lucy, a "junior member of Tennant’s NCIS team. Eager to be the first one to find that key piece of evidence, create a workaround in the bureaucracy, or tackle a suspect down a flight of stairs."

Antoon is set as Ernie, who is NCIS’s Cyber Intelligence Specialist and "a polyglot with a keen mind for technology, history, literature and all things Hawaiian."

The series has been set to air in the 10 p.m. slot in the fall, out of the relocated NCIS, which is exiting Tuesdays after 18 years.

CBS is betting big on beloved franchise in the fall, with a trio of NCIS series, a trio of FBI series, and the return of CSI.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.