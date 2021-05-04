Night Court Sequel Pilot Starring Melissa Rauch Ordered at NBC -- Who's Returning?

NBC is stepping back into Night Court.

The network has handed out a pilot order to a sequel series of the '80s comedy series, with The Big Bang Theory's Melissa Rauch set to lead.

"Unapologetic optimist judge Abby Stone (series star Melissa Rauch), the daughter of the late Harry Stone, follows in her father's footsteps as she presides over the night shift of a Manhattan arraignment court and tries to bring order to its crew of oddballs and cynics, most notably former night court prosecutor Dan Fielding (series star John Larroquette)," reads the official logline.

Yes, John Larroquette is set to return to the series, which he won four consecutive Emmys for from 1985-1988.

"My intention was purely to be behind the camera on this project, but my plans quickly changed after falling in love with the incredible script from the brilliant mind of Dan Rubin," said Rauch.

"I couldn't be more thrilled to join forces with Dan, the immense talent that is John Larroquette, and the two powerhouse institutions of comedy that are NBC and Warner Bros. to bring Night Court back to television."

Rauch is coming off the hit comedy The Big Bang Theory, which wrapped its final season in 2019.

Melissa appeared in Steven Soderbergh's The Laundromat, alongside Meryl Streep and Ode to Joy, opposite Martin Freeman.

Rauch starred, produced, and co-wrote, along with Winston Rauch, The Bronze, the Official Opening Night Film Selection of the Sundance Film Festival and was released by Sony Pictures Classics.

She recently produced, co-wrote (with Winston Rauch), and starred in a stage production of a political satire titled The Secret Lunches of Chelsea & Ivanka at Joe's Pub in NYC. After January has several projects currently in development through Warner Bros. TV.

NBC also has At That Age, Getaway, Echo, Joe Exotic, La Brea, Ordinary Joe, The Thing About Pam, American Auto, Crazy For You, Grand Crew, Hungry, Jefferies, Someone Out There, and True Story in the works.

The network has already picked up This Is Us, Chicago Fire, Chicago Med, Chicago PD, Law & Order: SVU, Young Rock, Mr. Mayor, Kenan, New Amsterdam, Transplant, and The Blacklist for next season.

More decisions are set to come in the coming days.

