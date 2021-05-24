Prodigal Son: HBO Max Passes on Canceled FOX Drama

Prodigal Son will not be moving to HBO Max.

The canceled FOX drama streams on the Warner Media-owned streaming service, and it was seen as a likely home for a third season.

Also helping matters was that HBO Max had been known to pick up buzzy series, but Deadline is reporting that the streamer has decided against picking up a new season.

It’s an unfortunate development and a decision that reportedly came down to shelf space on the streamer, which has a raft of new and returning programming in various stages of development.

WBTV is still actively pursuing a new home, but HBO Max would have been the best home due to the series being a Warner Bros. production.

While there are still other avenues, this is a major setback.

FOX announced it was canceling Prodigal Son after two seasons earlier this month, but the decision wasn’t completely surprising.

Prodigal Son moved to Tuesdays this season out of The Resident, meaning it lost the powerhouse lead-in of 9-1-1. As a result, the ratings are down almost 50%.

Prodigal Son Season 2 ultimately averaged 2.1 million viewers and a 0.4 rating in the demo.

HBO Max has not yet revealed how the first season performed on streaming.

Like the fans, however, the cast was shocked by the sudden demise of the series and the lack of closure.

“Wow. Gutted. Didn’t see that one coming. Might be taking a few days away from the platform,” said Lou Diamond Phillips, adding that the fans “have been the most wonderful, entertaining, brilliant fan base I have ever encountered.”

Tom Payne called it “a joy and a privilege” to play Malcolm Bright.

He later added, “Guys. The end of the season is EPIC. And, in the end, kind of inevitable. We left it all on the field.”

"I gave my heart and soul to this job, it’s all on the screen. I can’t wait for you to see it.” “Just wanted to pop on & say THANK YOU, wonderful #Prodigies, for sharing this adventure with us,” said Bellamy Young, who played Bright’s mother, Jessica at the time.

“I am, as you can imagine, heartbroken that we can’t keep telling this story. We’re gonna go out in STYLE tho- these last 2 eps are [fire emoji]. Love each of you. So much.”

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic.