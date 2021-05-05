Queen of the South Season 5 Episode 5 Review: Mas Dinero Mas Problemas

Who would think there'd be such a thing as too much money?

But when it's all been less than legally acquired and the bankers you're paying off can't launder it fast enough, even being too rich can suddenly become a problem.

That's Teresa's dilemma on Queen of the South Season 5 Episode 5, and it's not her only concern.

Because Boaz is still the wild card he's always been, and Javier's death has only made him more unpredictable.

He’s Boaz. He might be on his best behavior right now, but he’s a ticking time bomb. It’s just a matter of time before the real Pendejo shows up and explodes. Pote Permalink: He’s Boaz. He might be on his best behavior right now, but he’s a ticking time bomb. It’s...

So Teresa sends George down to Miami to keep an eye on him but let's face it, George is great at a lot of things, but he's a lousy spy.

Boaz may be half out of his mind, but he's no fool. He knows George hasn't come to Miami to party and hang out like old pals. Even George's attempts to prod Boaz into complaining about Teresa were painful to watch.

George: Come on, now. You ain’t still steaming? This is Javier we’re talking about.

Boaz: I miss my primo every day. Teresa didn’t kill him. To be honest, my heart hurts too much to be angry.

That Boaz is hurting, I have no doubt. That's he's in too much pain to be angry; I don't buy for a second.

And his cousin, Angel, is no Javier. Javier made mistakes, but he was smarter and more thoughtful. Angel is all antagonistic machismo. It's clear he doesn't respect Teresa, and he's more than happy to be the devil on Boaz's shoulder.

As though Boaz needs one!

But this tension-filled dance between George and Boaz won't end well. It's already led to a reappearance of King George's gold Speedos, and who needed to see that?

With Boaz suspicious and angry, George isn't going to learn anything about the business in Miami, which makes this entire venture a waste of time.

He just has the face of a dumb ass. He’s not as dumb as he appears to be.

In the worst-case scenario, George ends up dead, leading to an all-out war between Boaz and Teresa.

Boaz isn't stupid. He knows what going up against Teresa will mean, but his anger issues may be more potent than any logic, and Angel whispering in his ear certainly won't help.

But Boaz is far from Teresa's only issue. She's struggling with a huge influx of cash when a frantic Oksana shows up on her doorstep.

And now I have to admit that one of my predictions appears to be wrong.

Without having seen or heard Kostya speak a word, I had wondered if he even existed. Perhaps Oksana was running the show and using a man's persona to sidestep the sexist assumption that a woman wasn't strong enough to lead in this business.

But Oksana's terror over going behind Kostya's back seemed real, as was her desire to be in control of her own destiny.

You know, since the day we met, I’ve been inspired by you. What you’ve been able to accomplish on your own. It’s impressive. Yeah, I’ve built a successful business in Atlanta, but Kostya helped me, and because of that, I will always be under his thumb.

Despite their somewhat turbulent dealings, Teresa took her crew all the way to Germany to help Oksana. That's the way Teresa has built loyalty and strong alliances since day one. She offers more than expected and earns respect from those who doubt her abilities.

The best scene was when Teresa and Oksana tag-teamed Simon. Simon's condescension began with him calling Teresa a "busy, little girl," but it was sadly amusing that all it took was a low cut top to distract him.

But it was oh-so-satisfying to witness Simon end up with a broken nose and Teresa holding his own gun to his head.

It was also a moment that echoed James and Pote's brief exchange before Teresa and Oksana went to see Simone. James thought they needed backup. Pote knew Teresa could handle herself.

And doubling down on the chauvinistic crap was Hakim...

No one was shedding a tear when he ended up with a bullet in his head, and Teresa was left with all the drugs and the money.

But that did add to her original problem, more money than she could successfully launder.

James: We’re working in Eastern Europe now? I thought too much money was the problem.

Teresa: The plan is to get too big to fail.

James: How big can we get? The bank’s already refusing our money.

Teresa: Then we’ll buy the bank.

So Teresa now owns a high-end hotel in Berlin that Kelly Anne will make sure is fully booked most of the time, at least on paper, and she plans to buy a bank.

Will she truly be too big to fail?

Finally, we get to Kelly Anne and Pote's concerns over their child.

Pote is so convinced he's having a boy that I can't help but hope they have a daughter. Either way, Pote will make a great dad, but he'll be adorable with a little girl.

I really hope they all survive to see that happen.

Pote: I used to live for the day, but now I can’t stop thinking about the future.

James: If anyone can do it, you can.

Pote: I hope so.

Kelly Anne was terrified that she would lose her place in the business because of this child. Kelly Anne is intelligent and determined. Being pregnant and having a child will bring huge changes, but I have little doubt that she can handle it.

Kelly Anne: I worked so hard to get back into this family. I don’t want to get left behind.

Pote: You are never going to be left behind, okay?

Kelly Anne needed to hear that from Pote, but Teresa was her bigger concern. Hearing that Teresa had her back meant everything, and it infused Kelly Anne with a renewed confidence in her abilities.

Even Dumas' fate is looking up now that Kelly Anne has secured a high-end attorney to represent him.

Now it's your turn, Queen of the South fans...

Is Boaz such a loose cannon that George's life is in danger in Miami? Was George as bad at playing super-spy as I made him out to be?

Has Teresa secured Oksana's loyalty, or will she eventually go behind Teresa's back that way she's gone behind Kostya's?

Has Teresa's operation become too big to fail, or has it grown too big too fast?

And on a scale of 1 to 10, how worried are you about Pote, Kelly Anne, and their baby?

