Rebel: Katey Sagal and Krista Vernoff Rip ABC Over Cancellation

The cast and creative team of ABC's Rebel are stunned by the cancellation decision.

The network canceled Rebel alongside For Life, mixed-ish, American Housewife, and Call Your Mother.

Rebel was cut loose after five airings, despite pulling in respectable ratings.

Thus far, the series is averaging 3.2 million viewers and a 0.4 rating in the demo.

Sagal thanks fans for supporting the show and pondered the future of the series.

“To all the dear rebellious @rebelabc followers. I am so touched by your support for our show," she wrote.

"As a cast and great crew and the amazingly talented @kristavernoff have just begun to gel and find our footing, the plug has been pulled, and I feel you and hear your disappointment. I wholeheartedly stand with you.”

Sagal shared that the “abrupt announcement that there would be no Season 2 based on the response from [five] airings came as a shock and a heartbreak."

"Things take time to catch on. Rebel tells the story of a woman who speaks up for what is right, the show has heart and purpose, funny and tears, and we, the cast, are all scratching our heads at the reversal of support from ABC.”

“As Rebel would say, fight for what you want, make people listen, and in this case, if our show can find another, more suitable place to land, we will do the happy dance," she continued.

"If not, we gave it our all and made our voices heard, which is the message behind Rebel! Always Speak Up!!”

The actress also sent fans to a side to sign a petition to spread the word about the series.

As for EP Krista Vernoff, who also has Grey's Anatomy and Station 19 on the network, she quoted a Deadline article that said it would have thought the show would have been safe given the circumstances.

“You’d think, wouldn’t you?” Vernoff said in a since-deleted tweet, according to TV Line.

“You give them three shows during a pandemic, they give you five episodes. Cool. Cool. Cool.”

What are your thoughts on the decision to cancel Rebel?

Do you think there should be more episodes?

Hit the comments below.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.