Sex and the City Revival: Chris Noth Returns!

And just like that, we have some big casting news, Sex and the City fans.

HBO Max on Thursday confirmed Chris Noth will be reprising his Mr. Big role in the forthcoming revival of the classic HBO series.

The streamer has yet to shed light on whether Big and Carrie will still be a thing.

They got married in the first Sex and the City movie and remained together throughout the sequel, so hopefully, their relationship will still be flourishing.

“I’m thrilled to be working with Chris again on And Just Like That… How could we ever do a new chapter of the Sex and the City story without our Mr. Big?” executive producer Michael Patrick King said in a statement when the news broke.

Noth joins Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon, and Kristin Davis, who have already been locked in to reprise their roles from the original series.

John Corbett is also headed back to New York as Carrie's ex Aidan, but does this spell trouble in paradise for Carrie and Big?

We don't know, but what we do know is that people change in life, and people who are right for them in their thirties may not be the right person later in life.

For example, Kim Cattrall is not coming back as Samantha.

The highly-anticipated update follows Carrie, Miranda, and Charlotte as they “navigate the journey from the complicated reality of life and friendship in their 30s to the even more complicated reality of life and friendship in their 50s.”

Noth's breakout role was on Law & Order before he moved over to Sex and the City after exiting the show after five seasons.

The actor currently stars on CBS procedural The Equalizer, which wrapped its freshman run last week. The series landed an early renewal for next season earlier this year.

Grey's Anatomy and Madam Secretary alum Sara Ramirez was recently added to the cast of the forthcoming series in the role of “Che Diaz” (they/them), "a non-binary, queer, stand-up comedian that hosts a podcast on which Carrie Bradshaw is regularly featured," according to the character breakdown.

"Che is a big presence with a big heart whose outrageous sense of humor and progressive, human overview of gender roles has made them and their podcast very popular."

What are your thoughts on the casting scoop?

Are you ready for the revival?

Hit the comments below.

