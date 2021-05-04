Sweet Magnolias Season 2 Spoilers: We'll Be Seeing a Lot More of These Fan Favorites!

It's been a year since Sweet Magnolias arrived on Netflix in all its sudsy glory.

Unfortunately, it may be a year before we lay eyes on new episodes as the series is targeting a 2022 premiere for Sweet Magnolias Season 2.

We can thank COVID-19 for that one, you guys.

While details have been scarce on Sweet Magnolias Season 2 ever since it got announced, we now have some clarity on which characters will be taking center stage, thanks to Deadline.

The Netflix drama series based on Sherryl Woods' beloved series of novels has promoted Jamie Lynn Spears, Dion Johnson, and Brandon Quinn to series regulars.

Spears plays Noreen Fitzgibbons on the series, the former mistress of Bill Townsend, Maddie's now ex-husband.

Noreen emerged as a firm fan-favorite among fans of the series.

Spears brought a certain warmth to the character, and if you watched the entire first season of Sweet Magnolias, then you know her return in a more prominent role is going to be welcomed with open arms by the fans.

In fact, Spears appeared in 10 episodes of the first season, so she was well on her way to garnering a promotion.

As for Johnstone, he plays Erik Whitley, the sous chef at Sullivan's restaurant.

Quinn plays Ronnie Sullivan, Dana Sue's estranged husband, who made a shock return to town at the close of the freshman season.

The returning cast for Season 2 includes JoAnna Garcia Swisher, Brooke Elliott, Heather Headley, Logan Allen, Anneliese Judge, Carson Rowland, Justin Bruening, and Chris Klein.

While the series snagged a renewal last year, it emerged in December that no episodes had actually been filmed, with fans questioning the future of the show.

"We haven’t started shooting Season 2 yet. We want to get back to it as quickly as we can, but we are still working on the details," showrunner Sheryl J. Anderson told Parade.

"I don’t want to jinx it. We know it’s hard to wait, but we appreciate everyone’s patience, and we are confident that we will take them places in Season 2 that will engage, delight and comfort them–maybe in that order."

Netflix previously renewed -- and subsequently canceled -- The Society and GLOW, among others.

