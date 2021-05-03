The Good Doctor Renewed for Season 5!

The outlook on The Good Doctor is good.

ABC on Monday officially picked up a fifth season of the hit medical drama.

The news is hardly surprising, even with the ratings erosion for The Good Doctor Season 4.

According to the most recent results, the series is averaging 4.2 million viewers and a 0.6 rating -- down 32% in the demo year-to-year.

But the series, like many others on the air, has been taking more breaks than usual due to the pandemic.

Episode delivery times to the networks for many shows take longer because episodes are taking longer to produce.

The series is the fifth-highest-rated scripted offering on ABC, coming in behind Grey's Anatomy, Station 19, The Goldbergs, and The Conners.

It stars Freddie Highmore as Dr. Shaun Murphy, an autistic surgeon at San Jose St. Bonaventure Hospital.

The series tackled COVID-19 early in the season, but every episode since the first two aired with a disclaimer, revealing that the series now occurs in a post-COVID-19 world.

Rounding out the cast are Antonia Thomas (as Claire Browne), Hill Harper (as Marcus Andrews), Richard Schiff (as Aaron Glassman), Christina Chang (as Audrey Lim), Fiona Gubelmann (as Morgan Reznick), and Will Yun Lee (as Alex Park).

Noah Galvin and Bria Samoné Henderson are also on board as recurring players.

ABC has already renewed Dancing With the Stars and The Bachelorette, but it has yet to decide on any of its other scripted series.

Grey's Anatomy, Station 19, The Conners, The Goldbergs, Big Sky, The Rookie, and A Million Little Things are considered locks for next season.

American Housewife, Home Economics, Black-ish, Rebel, and Mixed-ish are on the bubble, but Call Your Mother and For Life are probably not going to be back.

We should expect a raft of announcements in the coming weeks as the network's crop of originals winds down.

