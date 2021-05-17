This Is Us Cast Reacts to Final Season Announcement

NBC's This Is Us is ending on its own terms.

The beloved family drama is ending with its upcoming sixth season, and those associated with the show are speaking out about it.

Series creator Dan Fogelman opened up on social media about the imminent conclusion.

“Whoever casually first said ‘All good things must come to an end’ never had to end their favorite thing,” Fogelman shared on social media.

“While sad to have just 1 season left, also grateful to NBC for letting us end the show how, and when, we always intended.”

“We’ll work hard to stick the landing,” he added.

But this is not the first time Fogelman has opened up about This Is Us Season 6 being the end of the story.

“I think we’re roughly in the middle of where the television series is going to go,” he told The Hollywood Reporter while the third season was airing.

“We never set out to make a television series that was going to last 18 seasons, and so we have a very direct plan."

"I have script pages I have written and I’m writing that really are deep, deep, deep into the future. Like, we have a plan for what we’re going to do and I know what the plan is.”

Mandy Moore said that she has one season left of her "favorite job."

"Officially official. One season left of my favorite job. You can bet we will be soaking in every single moment," she wrote, before adding on her Instagram Stories that the show is not over yet.

"I'm already VERY emotional about my favorite job coming to an end. BUT ... We have a whole season to wrap things up the way it was always intended.”

Eris Baker said that the conclusion "doesn't seem real" on Mandy's Instagram post.

What a ride it's been ... what an incredible season to come," Susan Kelechi Watson shared.

"That's almost a wrap folks," Logan Shroyer added.

The end of This Is Us was announced last week, with NBC revealing that it would not be a part of its fall schedule for the first time.

The reason given was so that the final season could air uninterrupted.

