Watch 9-1-1 Online: Season 4 Episode 11

Who was left in a critical condition?

On 9-1-1 Season 4 Episode 11, the 118 rushed to the scene of a crash and learned that one of their own was in mortal danger.

Meanwhile, Athena investigated the case of a missing woman last seen in a casino, with Buck leading the charge to help.

Elsewhere, Josh recalled an emergency that made him become a 9-1-1 operator.

Josh: I don't know how this place runs without her.
Maddie: It's got you.

Destiny: He was inside buying flowers while someone was trying to kill her.
Buck: What? I thought this was an accident.
Destiny: He never took his foot off the gas, like he wanted that lady dead.

Caught Off Guard - 9-1-1 Season 4 Episode 11
Reunited - 9-1-1 Season 4 Episode 11
Bobby Waits - 9-1-1 Season 4 Episode 11
The Whole Team - 9-1-1 Season 4 Episode 11
Grabbing Reinforcements - 9-1-1 Season 4 Episode 11
Buck In Charge - 9-1-1 Season 4 Episode 11
