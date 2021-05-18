Watch 9-1-1 Online: Season 4 Episode 13

Did the 118 manage to save a bridezilla at a disastrous wedding?

On 9-1-1 Season 4 Episode 13, the gang arrived at a party that tested everything they thought they knew about saving lives.

Meanwhile, Hen played medical detective to her mother after a traumatic incident.

Elsewhere, Athena uncovered a secret Bobby had been hiding that put their marriage on the rocks.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.