Watch 9-1-1 Online: Season 4 Episode 13

Did the 118 manage to save a bridezilla at a disastrous wedding?

On 9-1-1 Season 4 Episode 13, the gang arrived at a party that tested everything they thought they knew about saving lives.

A Rest - 9-1-1 Season 4 Episode 12

Meanwhile, Hen played medical detective to her mother after a traumatic incident.

Elsewhere, Athena uncovered a secret Bobby had been hiding that put their marriage on the rocks.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.

9-1-1 Season 4 Episode 13 Quotes

Michael: You know, where's Bobby? I need my partner.
Athena: I'm not sure where he is. He shoulda been home by now. Just said he was having lunch with someone from work.
David: And I thought I was your partner?
Michael: Oh baby, I just usually play with Bobby. That's all.

Good luck with the wedding!

Eddie

9-1-1 Season 4 Episode 13

9-1-1 Season 4 Episode 13 Photos

Ladder Up - 9-1-1 Season 4 Episode 13
Pointing Things Out - 9-1-1 Season 4 Episode 13
Buck Hanging Out - 9-1-1 Season 4 Episode 13
Holding Him Back - 9-1-1 Season 4 Episode 13
Falling Through - 9-1-1 Season 4 Episode 13
