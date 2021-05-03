Watch Batwoman Online: Season 2 Episode 12

Did Ryan make the right call?

On Batwoman Season 2 Episode 12, the superhero had to make a decision about whether to expose her identity.

New Trouble - Batwoman Season 2 Episode 12

Meanwhile, Kate Kane's return divided the Bat Team as they tried to make sense of whether Ryan should remain with the team.

Elsewhere, Alice reunited with someone from her past, leading to another huge fight in the middle of the town.

Watch Batwoman Season 2 Episode 12 Online

Batwoman Season 2 Episode 12 Quotes

How about this? You two call Sophie, y'all put your heads together, and save my future. I'll be here kicking some False Face ass, saving my past.

Batwoman

Masks have taken on various meanings over time. Deceit. Disguise. Cheap entertainment. But as Jung once said, we all wear masks, both to create an impression upon others, but also to hide our own true natures.

Black Mask

Batwoman Season 2 Episode 12 Photos

Eureka - Batwoman Season 2 Episode 12
Taking the Call - Batwoman Season 2 Episode 12
New Trouble - Batwoman Season 2 Episode 12
Strange Bedfellows - Batwoman Season 2 Episode 12
Father Knows Best - Batwoman Season 2 Episode 12
New Clinic - Batwoman Season 2 Episode 12
