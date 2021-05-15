Watch Charmed (2018) Online: Season 3 Episode 12

at .

Did the Charmed Ones get all the answers?

On Charmed (2018) Season 3 Episode 12, they discovered a letter from their mother that could hold the secrets to their most burning questions.

Defense - Charmed (2018) Season 3 Episode 12 - Charmed (2018)

Meanwhile, Harry considered a life-changing decision, but what did Macy have to say about it?

Elsewhere, Jordan's goodwill got him in a lot of trouble with a new face.

Watch Charmed (2018) Season 3 Episode 12 Online

Use the video above to watch Charmed (2018) online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

TV Fanatic is your destination for the latest news, spoilers, reviews, and so much more!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.

Show Comments
Tags: , ,

Charmed (2018) Season 3 Episode 12 Quotes

Antonio: Speaking of dating...what's your story?
Maggie: I was engaged to a demon.
Antonio: I get that. My ex-girlfriend was a real witch.

Antonio: No, no, no. I got it.
Maggie: Please, I can get this.
Antonio: Mags, will you let me buy you a coffee?
Maggie: Because gender normative rules say the guy always has to pay?
Antonio: Sometimes a coffee is just a coffee.
Maggie: Right. You're right. Cause it's not like it's a date.

Charmed (2018) Season 3 Episode 12

Charmed (2018) Season 3 Episode 12 Photos

Abigael - Charmed (2018) Season 3 Episode 12 - Charmed (2018)
Defense - Charmed (2018) Season 3 Episode 12 - Charmed (2018)
Feeling Good - Charmed (2018) Season 3 Episode 12 - Charmed (2018)
Harry - Charmed (2018) Season 3 Episode 12 - Charmed (2018)
Harry and Mel - Charmed (2018) Season 3 Episode 12 - Charmed (2018)
Maggie and Macy - Charmed (2018) Season 3 Episode 12 - Charmed (2018)
  1. Charmed (2018)
  2. Charmed (2018) Season 3
  3. Charmed (2018) Season 3 Episode 12
  4. Watch Charmed (2018) Online: Season 3 Episode 12