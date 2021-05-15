Watch Charmed (2018) Online: Season 3 Episode 12

Did the Charmed Ones get all the answers?

On Charmed (2018) Season 3 Episode 12, they discovered a letter from their mother that could hold the secrets to their most burning questions.

Meanwhile, Harry considered a life-changing decision, but what did Macy have to say about it?

Elsewhere, Jordan's goodwill got him in a lot of trouble with a new face.

Use the video above to watch Charmed (2018) online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

TV Fanatic is your destination for the latest news, spoilers, reviews, and so much more!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.