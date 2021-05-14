Charmed (2018) Season 3 Episode 12 Review: Spectral Healing

Everyone on Charmed needed a bit of healing, whether they knew it or not.

Charmed (2018) Season 3 Episode 12 was an emotional hour focused on Harry's quest for mortality, Macy and Maggie trying to talk to their mother, and Abigael trying to avoid her own mother.

"Spectral Healing" was also a tour de force for Sarah Jeffery, who played four different people during the span of one episode. And she did it magnificently and with ease.

Witches summoning and speaking to dead mothers -- and grandmothers -- is something that the Charmed Ones on the original show did quite frequently when they needed some guidance.

It was only a matter of time before Macy, Mel, and Maggie tried to do the same.

But, unfortunately for them, it did not go as smoothly as they planned. That's what you get for not reading the fine print, folks!

We have to live and love and make our own mistakes. That's what life is all about. Macy

Two spirits who happened to be father and daughter -- Roger and Daisy -- showed up at the Veras' home instead of Marisol. And, hilariously, they shared Maggie's body.

Jeffery seamlessly transitioned between Roger and Daisy in a matter of seconds. It was obvious which character she was playing, even without hearing their different voices.

There is no doubt that Jeffery had a lot of fun when taking on this challenge, but we at home enjoyed it just as much.

There are times when Charmed (2018) can take itself a bit too seriously, so a possessed Maggie was a good change of pace. It lightened the mood, especially during a particularly sentimental hour.

There was no other reason for this story as it pertained to the plot, but we liked it, anyway.

The fun could only be had for so long, though, because Macy really needed to talk to her mother to ask her for some advice.

Macy was having trouble coming to terms with Harry's humanity pursuit, but Marisol only needed to share a few words with her daughter to ease her worries.

It would have been nice if the Charmed One's matriarch stuck around for a bit longer to talk to all of her daughters. Though, we are glad that Macy had those couple of minutes with Marisol.

Harry: I wouldn't be able to heal you, should the need arise.

Mel: We're the most powerful witches out there. We can take care of ourselves.

Plus, the seance was a small nod towards the original show, which we all appreciated.

Charmed (2018) Season 3 continues to pull bits and pieces from its predecessor while making the show completely its own. And let's just say that it is really working for us.

Harry becoming a human is the best-case scenario for almost everybody. Of course, there is bound to come a time when one of the witches needs healing, but we'll cross that bridge when we get there.

However, the whole business behind how he gains mortality is a bit fuzzy. Does he now have the soul donation he needs because Georgie accidentally ate a soul softener?

Whatever the case may be, Harry is ready to become a human. And he will have Macy by his side when he does so.

I want a full life with you, Macy. And all the wonderful things that come with it. Christmas mornings, sunsets, and pancakes for dinner. Birthdays. Yeah, birthdays and scraped knees and high school graduations. And more than anything, I want to fill my life, however long it is, with love and family and memories. And I can't do any of that unless I start aging, so we can grow old and create those memories together. Harry

Harry and Macy continued to be tooth-achingly sweet in the very best way when they declared their desire to grow old together.

But, despite their allergy to one another, their relationship has been going too smoothly. It makes one wonder if rough times are ahead for the witch and Whitelighter duo; perhaps something will go wrong when Harry tries to become mortal.

Mel's love life is also going swimmingly well, even with her current allergy predicament.

Mel and Ruby exchanged their first "I love you's." It was a sweet moment, but it didn't hold as much weight as Harry and Macy's heartfelt scene.

It has felt as if the show sped through Mel and Ruby's relationship and, because of that, it's hard to feel much towards them.

Maybe if Charmed (2018) had spent more time building them up as a couple, their love for one another would feel more real. Instead, it just feels empty.

Maggie has been determined to make this year all about her, but she has finally realized that she can have that and still have love in her life.

She's been through a lot when it comes to the love department, so, understandably, she would want to spend some time alone. And we were all here for it. It can be good for a character's story to not revolve around a love interest.

It's time that Maggie lets her heart have what it wants, though, and that's Jordan.

Antonio: Speaking of dating...what's your story?

Maggie: I was engaged to a demon.

Antonio: Speaking of dating...what's your story?

Maggie: I was engaged to a demon.

Antonio: I get that. My ex-girlfriend was a real witch.

Maggie and Jordan have been in a will-they-or-won't-they relationship since Charmed (2018) Season 2, and she is ready to tell him how she really feels.

Unfortunately for Maggie, Jordan is stuck in the Tomb of Chaos.

While "Spectral Healing" was a poignant hour that held many important heartfelt moments, it did little to further the plot regarding the tomb.

Even the story in the prison world revolved around Abigael's unresolved feelings towards her mother.

Those scenes were heartbreaking and made us sympathize with the woman who is shying away from her villain ways. But they also reminded us that we wanted more information about the tomb.

For example, who put Abigael and Jordan there? Why did they send them there? And what does this all mean for the Charmed Ones?

There is not cut-and-dry villain right now, and that needs to change as soon as possible. Our money is on the Perfecti. They are just too good to be true.

