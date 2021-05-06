Watch Chicago Fire Online: Season 9 Episode 13

at .

Did Kidd manage to save a woman and her brother?

On Chicago Fire Season 9 Episode 13, a mysterious caller bombarded Firehouse 51 with calls.

Violet smiles - Chicago Fire Season 9 Episode 13

Desperate to find answers, Kidd embarked on a mission alone, but she put herself in great danger.

Meanwhile, Cruz was nervous about fatherhood, leading to his colleagues helping him through a tough time.

How did it all play out?

Watch Chicago Fire Season 9 Episode 13 Online

Use the video above to watch Chicago Fire online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

TV Fanatic is your destination for the latest news, spoilers, reviews, and so much more!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.

Show Comments
Tags: ,

Chicago Fire Season 9 Episode 13 Quotes

Severide: Looks like you climbed a few trees in your day.
Kidd: Yeah, I wasn’t much for Easy Bake Ovens growing up. I was out in the backyard getting my hands dirty. You think that guy’s gonna make it?
Severide: Ten percent chance, but it wouldn’t have been zero if you hadn’t taken the weight off him.
Casey: He’s right. You did good work.

Cruz: I’m taking a parenting class, ‘Baby basics for beginners.’ Just the dads and partners. There’s this one woman named Bailey. Anyway…
Violet: That sounds awesome.
Cruz: Really?
Violet: Yeah, your wife is going to be half a zombie, and you’re going to be ready to rock as a father on day one. I think it’s great.
Cruz: I appreciate your enthusiasm, but I’m getting my ass handed to me by this suck up named Huxley. Calls himself the king swaddler. Big showoff. I want to murder him.
Violet: How’s your swaddling?
Cruz: Needs work to be honest.

Chicago Fire Season 9 Episode 13

Chicago Fire Season 9 Episode 13 Photos

Gallo holds up - Chicago Fire Season 9 Episode 13
Herrmann helps - Chicago Fire Season 9 Episode 13
Cruz prepares for fatherhood - Chicago Fire Season 9 Episode 13
Violet and Brett - Chicago Fire Season 9 Episode 13
Severide concerned - Chicago Fire Season 9 Episode 13
Violet smiles - Chicago Fire Season 9 Episode 13
  1. Chicago Fire
  2. Chicago Fire Season 9
  3. Chicago Fire Season 9 Episode 13
  4. Watch Chicago Fire Online: Season 9 Episode 13