Watch Chicago PD Online: Season 8 Episode 13

at .

Did Burgess make the right call?

On Chicago PD Season 8 Episode 13, Burgess had to make a decision about Makayla.

Halstead on Duty - Chicago PD Season 8 Episode 13

Meanwhile, the shocking murder of a pregnant woman sent shockwaves through Chicago.

The team's investigation, however, led them to an answer they did not expect about the motive surrounding the death.

What sort of impact did it have on Voight?

Watch Chicago PD Season 8 Episode 13 Online

Use the video above to watch Chicago PD online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

TV Fanatic is your destination for the latest news, spoilers, reviews, and so much more!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.

Show Comments
Tags: ,

Chicago PD Season 8 Episode 13 Quotes

We know you use young women as couriers. Mules. See this time, this time was different. This time one of them got murdered.

Voight

Makayla knows if something happens to you, what happens to her? You’re all she’s got.

Therapist

Chicago PD Season 8 Episode 13

Chicago PD Season 8 Episode 13 Photos

Dark Case - Chicago PD Season 8 Episode 13
Future Decision - Chicago PD Season 8 Episode 13
Halstead on Duty - Chicago PD Season 8 Episode 13
On the Scene - Chicago PD Season 8 Episode 13
Investigating a Murder - Chicago PD Season 8 Episode 13
Gruesome Murder - Chicago PD Season 8 Episode 13
  1. Chicago PD
  2. Chicago PD Season 8
  3. Chicago PD Season 8 Episode 13
  4. Watch Chicago PD Online: Season 8 Episode 13