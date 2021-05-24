Watch DC's Legends of Tomorrow Online: Season 6 Episode 4

at .

What was Rory's master plan?

On DC's Legends of Tomorrow Season 6 Episode 4, the Legends were blindsided by his master plan after he took command of the ship. 

Ava Sharpe - DC's Legends of Tomorrow Season 6 Episode 4

Meanwhile, Ava was eager to question the Alient, but she had to steal it back from the Cubans. 

Elsewhere, Spooner set out to help an old ally through a tough time. 

Watch DC's Legends of Tomorrow Season 6 Episode 4 Online

Use the video above to watch DC's Legends of Tomorrow online right here via TV Fanatic. 

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

TV Fanatic is your destination for the latest news, spoilers, reviews, and so much more!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.

Show Comments
Tags: ,

DC's Legends of Tomorrow Season 6 Episode 4 Quotes

Spooner: Okay, hold up. I thought this was a time machine. Why not bring us back an hour earlier? That way, y'all can change out of your PJs.
Zari: Oh, girl, we don't ask those questions.

Nate: Zari?
Zari: Oh, you're not used to my nighttime makeup. I mean, no makeup. Sorry to ruin the illusion.
Nate: No, you, um...you look just like her.
Zari: Oh, you mean the other Zari.
Nate: Yeah.
Zari: I could change my hair if it would help.
Nate: Help what?
Zari: Whatever's happening down there.
Nate: It's not my fault. I was sleeping.
Zari: Yeah.
Nate: It's natural.
Zari: Whatever you say, Steel.

DC's Legends of Tomorrow Season 6 Episode 4

DC's Legends of Tomorrow Season 6 Episode 4 Photos

Spooner - DC's Legends of Tomorrow Season 6 Episode 4
Ava Sharpe - DC's Legends of Tomorrow Season 6 Episode 4
Finding Sara - DC's Legends of Tomorrow Season 6 Episode 4
Zari Tarazi - DC's Legends of Tomorrow Season 6 Episode 4
Behrad - DC's Legends of Tomorrow Season 6 Episode 4
Nate and Zari - DC's Legends of Tomorrow Season 6 Episode 4
  1. DC's Legends of Tomorrow
  2. DC's Legends of Tomorrow Season 6
  3. DC's Legends of Tomorrow Season 6 Episode 4
  4. Watch DC's Legends of Tomorrow Online: Season 6 Episode 4