DC's Legends of Tomorrow Season 6 Episode 4 Review: Bay of Squids

We all knew that the Legends would almost inadvertently start World War III one day. We just never thought that aliens would be involved.

The search to find Sara continued on DC's Legends of Tomorrow Season 6 Episode 4, and it led them straight to Cuba during the Cuban Missile Crisis.

"Bay of Squids" was a classic DC's Legends of Tomorrow episode with great disguises, the characters almost destroying the world, and fantastically weird scenes that made us see historical events in a brand new light. All it was missing was Sara.

A few characters were absent from the hour, but we still had all the fun watching as the rest of the team tried to stop America, Russia, and Cuba from launching nuclear missiles and starting another World War.

As usual, the Legends split up to handle the situation. But we never thought that football analogies and marijuana would help them save the day. The U.S. military should take note.

Spooner: Okay, hold up. I thought this was a time machine. Why not bring us back an hour earlier? That way, y'all can change out of your PJs.

Zari: Oh, girl, we don't ask those questions. Permalink: Oh, girl, we don't ask those questions.

The scene where Nate and JFK tried to take the nuclear football back from the general was one of the most ridiculous scenes the show has ever done. And I have never laughed so hard before.

That is what is so great about DC's Legends of Tomorrow. It never takes itself too seriously and knows that the weirder it gets, the more enjoyable it is for the audience.

The writers are definitely in on the joke, and that's why it works. If they didn't mean for their episodes to be delightfully strange, we would be able to tell, and the show wouldn't have lasted as long as it has.

Nate and Zari were the perfect pair to go to Washington D.C. to persuade JFK not to launch a nuclear attack. Nate, as we all know, is a history buff, and Zari is an amazing negotiator. Plus, she can type like nobody's business.

And they needed this time together to address the elephant in the room.

Nate: Zari?

Zari: Oh, you're not used to my nighttime makeup. I mean, no makeup. Sorry to ruin the illusion.

Nate: No, you, um...you look just like her.

Zari: Oh, you mean the other Zari.

Nate: Yeah.

Zari: I could change my hair if it would help.

Nate: Help what?

Zari: Whatever's happening down there.

Nate: It's not my fault. I was sleeping.

Zari: Yeah.

Nate: It's natural.

Zari: Whatever you say, Steel. Permalink: Whatever you say, Steel.

It must be awkward for Nate, and Zari, as well, to live together knowing that Nate is in love with a version of Zari that now lives in the Air Totem.

Nate needs to separate Zari 2.0 from Zari 1.0, and, thankfully, he now can.

The two of them developed a platonic bond while awaiting their deaths in D.C., and Nate sees Zari as Zari now. He no longer sees his former girlfriend.

But, if we're honest, we still need closure between Nate and Zari 1.0 since he is pining for her even now.

As we saw on DC's Legends of Tomorrow Season 6 Episode 1 when Nate talked to David Bowie, he is still very much in love with Zari 1.0.

And his feelings do not look like they are going away any time soon.

There is no easy resolution because the situation is so complicated. But if any show could pull off a happy ending for all those involved, it's DC's Legends of Tomorrow.

Rescuing Sara is up to Mick now, and we never thought we would be typing those words.

Mick isn't exactly the most reliable Legend there ever was, but he is probably the one who is the most determined to get his captain back outside of Ava.

Spooner: ...right to bear arms, that is my Second Amendment privilege.

Zari: The right to tell you that guns suck, that's my First. Permalink: The right to tell you that guns suck, that's my First.

Permalink: The right to tell you that guns suck, that's my First.

Sara and Mick share a bond that none of the others on the Waverider have because they are the only original Legends left. It makes sense why he is having such a hard time with her being gone.

The two of them are probably the most emotionally closed off of the bunch, but they deeply care for one another. It's either going to be heartwarming or hilarious to see them reunite. But, let's be honest, it's going to be both.

Of course, the reunion we are most looking forward to is between the newly engaged couple.

Surprisingly, Ava would put Sara's fate entirely in Mick's hands, but it's clear that she has learned a lot from her time on the Waverider.

...just because we're about to die doesn't mean we have to take the whole damn world with us. Nate Permalink: ...just because we're about to die doesn't mean we have to take the whole damn world with us.

Ava can't control everything, and now and then, she has to trust that some people are more capable of handling a situation than she is.

And now she trusts Mick to bring her fiance back to her.

Sara is the Waverider's true captain, but Ava has given her a run for her money on DC's Legends of Tomorrow Season 6. Maybe they can be co-captains when Sara inevitably returns?

Behrad was undoubtedly hilarious on this episode as he gave Fidel Castro weed candy and sang him a Cat Stevens song, but we want to see more from and for his character.

As of right now, he's just the stoner Legend, Zari's brother, and the comic relief.

Ava: Well played, gang. How'd you manage to avert nuclear Armageddon?

Nate: Sports analogies.

Behrad: Pot gummies.

Ava: Ah. Very on-brand for both of you. Permalink: Ah. Very on-brand for both of you.

Behrad deserves to get a rich storyline that doesn't involve him being left behind on the ship because he was passed out from eating too much of Gideon's weed candy.

We hope to see more of him and his background as the season continues because while we highly -- pun intended -- enjoyed his scenes with Castro, we don't feel as much of an emotional connection to him as we do to the other characters.

What did you think, DC's Legends of Tomorrow Fanatics?

Will Nate and Zari 1.0 ever get their happy ending? Do you trust Mick to bring Sara back in one piece? Would you try Gideon's Sweet Dreamz weed candy? Did you miss Sara and Constantine?

And how fantastic were Ava's and Zari's accents?

Let me know in the comments, and do not forget that you can watch DC's Legends of Tomorrow online right here via TV Fanatic!

DC's Legends of Tomorrow airs Sundays at 8/7c on The CW.

