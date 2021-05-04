Watch Debris Online: Season 1 Episode 10

at .

Was there a way to save the fabric of reality?

Debris Season 1 Episode 10 found Bruan and Finola attempting to right what had gone wrong.

Bryan Looks at the House - Debris Season 1 Episode 10

On their journey, they learned a surprising way they could save the world.

Unfortunately, the bad guys were not far behind, and the pair had to make a devastating call.

How did it all play out?

Watch Debris Season 1 Episode 10 Online

Use the video above to watch Debris online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

TV Fanatic is your destination for the latest news, spoilers, reviews, and so much more!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.

Show Comments
Tags: ,

Debris Season 1 Episode 10 Quotes

Finola: How do you know this?
Kathleen: Because I spoke to them. They want to speak to you.

[in writing] You belive debris came here for a reason. You believe in the world. Help save it.

Bryan

Debris Season 1 Episode 10

Debris Season 1 Episode 10 Photos

The Only Photo of George We Have - Debris Season 1 Episode 10
Bryan Looks at the House - Debris Season 1 Episode 10
Shelby Looks at the House - Debris Season 1 Episode 10
Finola Has a New Partner - Debris Season 1 Episode 10
Bryan Watches Shelby Jump - Debris Season 1 Episode 10
  1. Debris
  2. Debris Season 1
  3. Debris Season 1 Episode 10
  4. Watch Debris Online: Season 1 Episode 10