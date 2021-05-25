Watch Debris Online: Season 1 Episode 13

What happened between Maddox and INFLUX?

On Debris Season 1 Episode 13, the climactic season finale found Bryan and Finola's lives were changed forever due to the differing forces converging. 

Working on a Case

Meanwhile, a surprising development about the Debris changed the way the world worked. 

With a second season uncertain, did the season conclude without some cliffhangers?

Debris Season 1 Episode 13 Quotes

Bryan: Can I ask you a question?
Finola: Yeah.
Bryan: It might sting a bit.
Finola: Wow. That sounds ominous.
Bryan: We're putting all of our faith into your father, and he was reanimated through his eye. They restarted his brain, and he can't remember where he was six months ago. He can't remember why Maddox wants him dead. He's marchin' around in this tinfoil cape. His memory is foggy at best. It just doesn't feel right. He could be wrong about all of it. Maybe they told him something, and he just doesn't remember it. That's dangerous.
Finola: All I know is that they brought him back to find it, so it must be important.

Finola: What is this?
George: It's emotional convergence.

Bryan and Finola - Debris Season 1 Episode 13
Maddox and His Wife - Debris Season 1 Episode 13
Maddox at Home - Debris Season 1 Episode 13
The Wife - Debris Season 1 Episode 13
Finola Wonders - Debris Season 1 Episode 13
Bryan Behind Finola - Debris Season 1 Episode 13
