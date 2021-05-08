Watch The Blacklist Online: Season 8 Episode 16

Did Red get the upper hand on Townsend?

On The Blacklist Season 8 Episode 16, the bickering forces continued to nip away at each other.

Unexpected Visitor - The Blacklist Season 8 Episode 15

But Red had a big piece of intel that he could use to his advantage.

Meanwhile, Liz and the Task Force tracked new leads in their investigation of N-13.

What did they learn?

Use the video above to watch The Blacklist online right here via TV Fanatic.

The Blacklist Season 8 Episode 16 Quotes

I did not come all this way just to eat your croissant.

Liz [to Aram]

Sit tight, Liz, and let us do our job.

Cooper [to Liz]

The Blacklist Season 8 Episode 16 Photos

Possible Asset - The Blacklist Season 8 Episode 16
Staking Out Park - The Blacklist Season 8 Episode 16
Liz is Hunting - The Blacklist Season 8 Episode 16
New Asset - The Blacklist Season 8 Episode 16
Setting Sites on Townsend - The Blacklist Season 8 Episode 16
Infiltrating Townsend's Organization - The Blacklist Season 8 Episode 16
