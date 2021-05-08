Watch The Blacklist Online: Season 8 Episode 16

Did Red get the upper hand on Townsend?

On The Blacklist Season 8 Episode 16, the bickering forces continued to nip away at each other.

But Red had a big piece of intel that he could use to his advantage.

Meanwhile, Liz and the Task Force tracked new leads in their investigation of N-13.

What did they learn?

Use the video above to watch The Blacklist online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

TV Fanatic is your destination for the latest news, spoilers, reviews, and so much more!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.