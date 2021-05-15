What to Watch: Good Witch, Prodigal Son Finale, Army of the Dead

That special time of the year when the fate of our favorite shows, their storylines, and characters are all up in the year is upon us.

The Rookie closes out its latest season on Sunday (it's renewed!), while The Resident Season 4 finale (it's not renewed yet) airs right before the Prodigal Son series finale on Fox on Tuesday and we're all torn up about it.

For beginnings, The Good Witch Season 7 premieres on Hallmark, and Friday welcomes two new series and a movie from various streaming networks.

Saturday, May 15

8/7c Sweet Carolina (Hallmark)

Upon learning her beloved sister and brother-in-law were killed in an accident, Josie, a New York City marketing executive, rushes to her small hometown of New Hope, North Carolina, to be with her family, who are each reacting differently to this loss.

In the midst of grieving, it is revealed that Josie has been named the guardian of her sister’s children, Delilah and Ben, which affects the family dynamic.

Her father and mother feel it’s best for everyone if the kids stay with them –after all, Josie has a successful life to return to inNew York. Josie wants to honor her sister’s wishes but doesn't know if she’s ready for the challenges of instant motherhood, especially as they deal with their loss.

Josie can’t help but reflect on her past, especially when she runs into her high school ex-boyfriend, Cooper, who is also the kids' basketball coach. As Josie and her family adjust to a new normal, with Cooper’s help, they learn that the best families don’t always get it right, but if they lean on each other, their hearts will learn to laugh and love again.

Sunday, May 16

8/7c The Equalizer (CBS)

Could McCall be compromised? The highs and lows of living in the Tik-Tok era come to a head when her daughter wrangles her into a video that could go viral and intentionally challenge her anonymity.

She's also on a harrowing quest to stop a client's husband from going through with a bombing at the request of an extremist group.

Meanwhile, after their disagreement on methodologies and his boss on his case, Dante is under orders to haul McCall in. But will he?

8/7c DC's Legends of Tomorrow (The CW)

Zari is stepping into the spotlight, once again!

An alien has infiltrated a popular singing competition in 2045, and Zari is their best chance to beat them.

Meanwhile, someone familiar helps Sara keep going after she gets hurt.

8/7c Poisoned in Paradise: A Martha's Vinyard Mystery (HMM)

Jeff’s reputation for “unofficially” solving the island’s most dangerous crimes is growing. When Katie, a young waitress, finds herself way in over her head with the wrong people, she shows up seeking his help. Jeff urges her to go directly to the police, but she’s too scared to follow through.

When Katie sadly turns up dead – murdered by poison – Jeff wonders if he could have helped her, and the crime becomes personal for him. Teamed up with Zee, he must unravel the dangerous plot Katie had tried to warn him about to catch her killer.

The shocking case leaves Jeff and Zee little time to discuss the kiss they had shared in Boston and what it means for their relationship.

Meanwhile, the mystery back in Boston deepens when Jeff and Andy seem close to catching the person who shot Jeff until an FBI agent shows up and takes over, shutting them out.

9/8c Good Witch (Hallmark)

Goodies all around will gather together this Sunday to welcome back our favorite witches!

Cassie, Abigail, and Joy were left with quite the mystery at the end of the last season, and they'll delve into the purple pouches again; but what do they mean?

Abigail and Donovan got engaged, but things didn't look so rosy for Stephanie. And are Cassie and Sam on the same page? There's a lot to look forward to on the season premiere!

9/8c NCIS: Los Angeles (CBS)

A Naval Intelligence Officer is tortured and murdered.

NCIS must work with Joelle, who informs them that other CIA operatives are being killed in the same way.

Also, Kensi receives a threatening postcard from David Kessler, the sociopath who is obsessed with her.

9/8c Batwoman (The CW)

When Gotham's Snakebite addicts escalate their needs, Team Batwoman finds itself cornered and helpless.

Will Ryan's attempt at a new romance backfire? Again?

Does Jacob pull through? How will he be changed by the experience?

9/8c Fear the Walking Dead (AMC)

What is going on with The End is the Beginning?

This June-centric installment finally peels back the layers on the villains, and it’s one of the best episodes of the season.

You need to watch this one live!

10/9c Mare of Easttown (HBO)

The upcoming episode of Mare of Easttown promised to wear your nerves down to the bone.

In her mandated therapy, Mare opens up about her family's history with mental health, Lori tries to get to the bottom of her son's outburst at school, and Mare meets with a semi-retired source to help find a possible connection to her three cases.

Now take a look at what's to come as Mare of Easttown winds down with three final, spine-tingling episodes!

10/9c Good Girls (NBC)

The bubble show's midseason finale promises more "kamikaze" shenanigans.

After serving two masters and seemingly choosing a side, Beth and the girls embark on another risky mission to steal evidence from the authorities on behalf of Rio.

Meanwhile, tensions between Stan and Beth escalate as he wonders if Ruby's association with Beth and her antics is in Ruby and the Hill family's best interest.

10/9c The Rookie (ABC)

It's the season finale of The Rookie, and we're still keeping our fingers crossed that it isn't the SERIES finale!

The wait is over, and Angela and Wesley's wedding day has arrived and is seemingly perfect, thanks to Man of Honor, Bradford, but all hell may break loose when the FBI crashes.

Elsewhere, the promo teases some serious Chenford goodness as Lucy prepares to go deep undercover.

10/9c Pose (FX)

We're smelling Emmy-bait! Hold onto your wigs because Billy Porter may come for every last one of our feelings on a Pray Tell-centered hour of the series.

It's the final season of Pose, and Pray Tell returns home to reconnect with his birth family, make some amends, and stand in his truth.

Bring the tissues!

Monday, May 17

8/7c All American (The CW)

When the truth comes out, Laura is furious and is left to face the consequences.

Seeing everything going on, Spencer doesn't want to sit on the sidelines and asks something of his teammates that could jeopardize the rest of their season.

Billy deals with something personal by himself, but he realizes what has really happened after a conversation with his dad.

Meanwhile, Simone is worried about Jordan and turns to his friends for help.

8/7c 9-1-1 (FOX)

We're hyperventilating just looking at the promo for the penultimate hour of the season!

The most revered couple of the series, Bobby and Athena (Bathena)'s marriage, is hitting a rough patch, and it sounds as if neither of them thinks it's working. We kids don't like it when our 9-1-1 parents fight!

Meanwhile, the 126 respond to a call that has shocking twists and turns we won't see coming, and it appears as though another character's life is in jeopardy when they find themselves in the scope of a sniper.

9/8c 9-1-1: Lone Star (FOX)

Another beloved character's life is hanging in the balance, and we're starting to feel under attack!

After returning home and finding Charles unresponsive, Tommy rushes him to the hospital. Unfortunately, as if the wait for news on Charles' survival isn't stressful enough, the hospital is under attack with a shooter roaming the halls.

Prepare yourselves for another pulse-pounding hour!

10/9c Debris (NBC)

We've never even addressed whether the world as we knew it was changed after Bryan and Finola fixed the multiple tears in the universe.

But this week, as George grows closer to finding what he is after, the Debris that Orbital has collected begins a mysterious process.

With only two episodes remaining, it's imperative that you watch this LIVE if you want the series to continue!

Tuesday, May 18

8/7c NCIS (CBS)

Members of an NCIS Regional Enforcement Action Capabilities Training Team are killed during an explosion.

NCIS Special Agent Jessica Knight, the lone surviving member, helps crack the case using high-tech body armor.

Also, Pam Dawber returns as investigative journalist Marcie Warren.

8/7c The Resident (FOX)

Baby CoNic is coming!!!!

Resident Fanatics have been waiting for baby CoNic's arrival, and the season finale will deliver (and so will Nic). Although, it appears to be the happiest event happening at the hospital right now.

AJ's mother takes a turn for the worse, and his world is crumbling around him, but he'll have to turn to Cain for help. The tension should be legendary!

Elsewhere, Devon and Bell will team up to save multiple lives, and Kit struggles with the moral repercussions of doing whatever she can financially to save the hospital.

9/8c Prodigal Son (FOX)

We're still fighting the good fight to save the tragically canceled series. But for now, it's officially the series finale of Prodigal Son.

You bet your arse that it's going out with a bang! The team focuses on the search for a killer known as The Woodsman to help them find Martin and a kidnapped Malcolm. Hopefully, they'll get to them in time because a freshly dyed Martin's final act may be killing his beloved son!

You do NOT want to miss this finale!

9/8c FBI (CBS)

The team investigates a terrifying mass shooting with many casualties.

They race to determine if the attack on a restaurant filled with patrons was racially motivated.

In the interim, Maggie has one eye on her colleague, Elise, who may be showing signs of the job getting to her.

9/8c Superman & Lois (The CW)

After a killer cliffhanger, the new superhero drama resumes the second half of its first season.

With Lois and the Kents in deep pursuit of answers about what is happening in town, there are some wild revelations to elevate the series.

It’s going to be so much fun!

10/9c New Amsterdam (NBC)

When a pipe burst at the hospital, potentially causing a chemical spill, the entire facility is thrown into chaos as the doctors fight to save patients and each other.

Elsewhere, Georgia's parents have some earth-shattering news for Max.

It's a must-see New Amsterdam event!

10/9c Cruel Summer (Freeform)

Is Jeanette Turner a victim or a villain? A new deposition threatens her case and puts her innocence into question.

But it's the events of 1994 that could shake up the story like never before.

Cindy suspects her daughter was up to no good regarding Kate Wallis' disappearance, and as those doubts rise around her, her relationship with Greg starts to suffer.

10/9c Big Sky (ABC)

Are you ready to see how Big Sky ends?

With Ronald cornered, Cassie and Jenny are determined to bring him down once and for all. But if you know Ronald, you know he's not going to go down without a fight.

Lucky for us, we know a Big Sky Season 2 is on the way, so we won't be left hanging after what is sure to be a wild finale!

Wednesday, May 19

9/8c SEAL Team (CBS)

Bravo joins forces with Alpha team to protect a crucial Nigerian pipeline under attack by Boko Haram.

But when a team member is injured and Jason and Clay fight to save his life, Bravo discovers that an even more dangerous enemy is attacking them.

Check out the trailer now.

9/8c Nancy Drew (The CW)

Nancy Drew has officially become Nancy Hudson. For now, anyway.

With the help of Ryan and the Drew Crew, Nancy schemes to take down Everett once and for all.

But not everyone is okay with Nancy throwing herself into the trenches.

10/9c A Million Little Things (ABC)

The AMLT teens and kids are catching all kinds of hell!

Sophie is back from France, still grappling with the aftermath and confusion of her sexual assault. Tyrell is still reeling from Regina's injury at the protest and how helpless he was to protect her.

Meanwhile, Uncle Gary is thrown for a loop when Theo questions if his parents are getting a divorce.

Thursday, May 20

9/8c Grey's Anatomy (ABC)

Grey's is saying goodbye to another beloved character.

It's Jackson Avery's final episode as he bids adieu to the hospital in favor of relocating to Boston, the head of the Avery Foundation, to instill real change in the healthcare system.

After 12 seasons, Jesse Williams signs off in what will be an emotional hour.

Friday, May 21

1971: The Year That Music Changed Everything (Apple TV+)

Nineteen seventy-one was a year of revolution and consciousness.

In a tumultuous era, 1971 would be a year of musical innovation and rebirth. Fueled by the political and cultural upheaval of the time, fresh talent exploded onto the scene, stars reached new heights, and boundaries expanded like never before.

This eight-part docuseries will take you back to the birth of the most original artists and songs that we still listen to 50 years later, including never-before-seen footage of The Rolling Stones, Aretha Franklin, Bob Marley, Marvin Gaye, The Who, Joni Mitchell, Lou Reed, and more.

Army of the Dead (Netflix)

I bet you never connected Kenny Rogers and zombies before! Zombie of the Dead takes place following a zombie outbreak that has left Las Vegas in ruins and walled off from the rest of the world.

When Scott Ward, a former zombie war hero who’s now flipping burgers on the outskirts of the town he now calls home, is approached by casino boss Bly Tanaka, it’s with the ultimate proposition: break into the zombie-infested quarantine zone to retrieve $200 million sitting in a vault beneath the strip before the government nukes the city in 32 hours.

Ward takes on the challenge with little left to lose, assembling a ragtag team of experts for the heist. With a ticking clock, a notoriously impenetrable vault, and a smarter, faster horde of Alpha zombies closing in, only one thing’s for certain in the greatest heist ever attempted: survivors take all.

Starring Dave Bautista, Ella Purnell, Omari Hardwick, Ana de la Reguera, Theo Rossi, Matthias Schweighöfer, Nora Arnezeder, Hiroyuki Sanada, Tig Notaro, Raúl Castillo, Huma Qureshi, Samantha Win, Michael Cassidy, Richard Cetrone, and Garret Dillahunt.

Solos (Prime Video)

Created by David Weil, this mysterious series has a helluva cast, including Uzo Aduba, Nicole Beharie, Morgan Freeman, and Anne Hathaway.

Seven unique character-driven stories.

Each character will set off on a thrilling adventure in an uncertain future, and they'll come to reckon that even during our most isolated moments, we are all connected through the human experience.

Carissa Pavlica is the managing editor and a staff writer and critic for TV Fanatic. She's a member of the Critic's Choice Association, enjoys mentoring writers, conversing with cats, and passionately discussing the nuances of television and film with anyone who will listen. Follow her on Twitter and email her here at TV Fanatic.