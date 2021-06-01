A Million Little Things Round Table: Is Gary Taking On Too Much Responsibility?

Everyone is facing some issues.

Eddie and Katherine's fighting boiled over, Gary took on more responsibility than he may be able to handle, and Sophie told the Gregorys her suspicions. Meanwhile, Gina is still not up to par on A Million Little Things Season 3 Episode 15.

Join Christine Orlando, Jack Ori, and Meaghan Frey as they discuss the hour.

Do you think Sophie telling the Gregorys her suspicions was the best call? Is it possible they'll be instrumental in helping Sophie bring Peter to justice?

Christine: I don't think her springing it on them the way she did was the best call, but I do think they needed to know that what Peter did to Sophie may have also happened to their daughter.

I'm hoping this will be the first step in finding out just how many of his students Peter has abused. As Maggie said, he was just too good at manipulating Sophie for her to be his first victim.

Jack: I don't think the home visit was a good idea. I was surprised that the Gregorys were willing to talk so openly about Layla to a stranger before Sophie sprung on them that she was assaulted by Peter. I agree with Christine that the Gregorys did need to know.

Layla's father seems to be on board with the idea that something may have happened, so I'm hoping that he will be willing to help more at some later point.

Meaghan: I definitely think it was a lot to spring on them without any type of warning, but they needed to know. The better way to handle it would have been to ask Maggie for help. Maggie could have helped Sophie arrange a meeting to discuss what had happened to her and her concerns that it might have happened to Layla too.

I'm not sure if I think Layla's dad coming to see her was a sign that they will be involved down the road. Instead, it was what Sophie needed to confirm that she wasn't the only victim and will push her to seek out other possible victims to help build a case and bring him down.

How do you feel about how the show is addressing Sophie's sensitive storyline and her journey after what happened?

Christine: I think they're doing an excellent job of showing Sophie's struggle to process what happened, realize she isn't to blame, and figure out how to move forward.

I love how they are using Maggie in this storyline. She never pushes Sophie for more than she can handle and allows her to come to conclusions on her own.

Maggie validates how Sophie feels, no matter what those feelings are in the moment, and I think that's really important.

Jack: I am thrilled about it. As a sexual assault survivor and advocate, it aggravates me how often TV and movies get this type of storyline wrong.

I'm also really glad Maggie is in this story and is giving Sophie much-needed support. It normalizes the idea of survivors needing support rather than adding the idea that seeking mental health treatment is something shameful to all the other unearned shame survivors often struggle with.

Meaghan: They have handled it in such a perfect way. As a survivor, I, like Jack, cannot stand how most shows handle sexual assault storylines.

I think the way they have addressed it will empower sexual assault survivors to open up to people close to them about their experiences or, as Jack said, seek mental health treatment.

It also helps to open lines of communication between parents and their children regarding grooming and sexual assault, which I think is extremely important.

Too often, media has portrayed relationships between minors and authority figures as something forbidden but OK. Only in recent years have we seen that narrative change, and I think that was so necessary.

Are you worried something more serious may be happening with Gina after all? Was Shelly standing up for her daughter her redeeming moment?

Christine: I don't know what's happening with Gina. It could still be something caused by the concussion because not everything shows up on one scan.

As for Shelly, she was amazing. Doctors dismiss someone's concerns too often, and studies have shown it's more likely to happen to women, especially women of color.

Shelly stood her ground, made sure the doctor would be held accountable for his decisions, and never let him forget that Regina was the one in charge. It was definitely a redeeming moment.

Jack: TBIs can show up in all sorts of ways and can take months or years to resolve. So it may very well be something caused by the concussion regardless of what the scan shows.

I'm glad that Shelly stood up for Gina too, and especially when she told the doctor that this was what GINA wanted, not just what she wanted. My favorite moment was when she said that she'd never make the mistake of not protecting her again. That brought tears to my eyes.

Meaghan: Given that it is a TV show, I think something more may come out of it because, well, drama.

In reality, though, as Christine and Jack said, this is most certainly related to her concussion. There doesn't need to be anything exciting showing up on the scan for her to have lingering symptoms.

Yes, let's continue the appreciation for Shelly! I don't care how old you are: sometimes you just need your mama to step in and go to bat for you.

Did you believe Katherine when she said she wanted to protect Theo because of Eddie's addiction? Did you think she had reservations about his disability too? Will Katherine and Eddie ever overcome their issues?

Christine: I believed Katherine. I've been around enough addicts to know how dangerous it can be when they start using and how easy it is for them to hide it.

Eddie broke Katherine's trust in him. No matter what his reasons, he was using while he was taking care of Theo, and that's terrifying. He's barely out of rehab, and I think it will take a while for Katherine to take his word for anything. She's not about to risk Theo's well-being to placate Eddie's feelings.

Jack: I believed Katherine, though I think it would be helpful for her to go to some sort of counseling for partners/ex-partners of addicts. She's going on pure anxiety here and putting ALL the blame for everything on Eddie and none on her own choices.

She chose to be the sole provider and not even bring up to Eddie that she didn't like it.

She chose to leave him to his own devices when she knew he was in physical pain and at risk of relapsing, too.

And now she's choosing to claim that Eddie could hurt Theo even though Eddie is functional enough that even when high or drunk-- he has never harmed Theo.

Until BOTH people can take responsibility for their choices and figure out a way forward, no, they will never overcome their issues.

Meaghan: I definitely believe her, but I also think it is the trust factor, in general, that is driving her, not just with his addiction.

Eddie hiding his drug use for her brought up a lot of their old issues, and we are clearly seeing that boil over now.

Should his relationship with Delilah that she supposedly forgave him for, come into play? No, but it is hard to separate all of his transgressions right now when the betrayal of his drug use is so fresh.

I think one day they can get past it on a friendship level, but never from a romantic place. It is clear that they never really overcame the things they thought they had overcome, and trying to rebuild a relationship on unsteady ground isn't going to work.

I agree with Jack that Katherine does need to go to a support group like Al-Anon or something along those lines. As co-parents, Katherine HAS to figure out to rebuild some sort of trust with him. Gary can't babysit forever.

Is Eddie moving in with Gary and Gary supervising his visits with Theo the best compromise? Is Gary taking too much on to help everyone else?

Christine: For Katherine, Eddie, and Theo, it's a great compromise, but Gary is about to take on a lot, and it's likely to affect his personal life. Gary always looks out for everyone else, and at some point, he's going to reach his breaking point. I just hope this doesn't jeopardize his relationship with Darcy because they have become a fantastic couple.

Jack: Gary always takes on too much to help everyone else, and that worries me.

I think Eddie should go ahead with the plan to make his van disability-accessible because whether or not it has anything to do with whether he gets custody, he needs to have a modicum of independence. That would probably be better for Gary, too, as it will relieve him of the need to be the driver all the time.

I'm also concerned that Gary will put himself in charge of whether or not Eddie stays sober, and that is not going to be good for either of them either.

Meaghan: I think it was a great compromise, but I, too, am worried about Gary. Taking on a recovering addict isn't going to be easy.

It also puts Gary directly in the middle of all issues between Katherine and Eddie and will end up leaving Gary feeling responsible if anything does wrong. I'm hoping it will all work out well, but I foresee some complications.

Do you have any additional thoughts?

Christine: I loved Rome and Tyrell. Rome is a great parental figure for this teenager. He sets rules but doesn't diminish what's important to Tyrell, and he guides him along the way.

Focusing the documentary on the racial divide and mental health is brilliant, and I look forward to where they go with this story.

Also, why has it taken so long for the Savilles to address Eddie's difficulties in getting around now that he's in a wheelchair? I know they put in the ramp, but isn't there something they could have done to get him up and down the stairs?

I've known people that struggled to get these things done, including a hand-controlled vehicle. But the difficulties usually had to do with having enough money to pay for it, and the Savilles don't appear to have that problem, so why the delay?

Jack: That was annoying me last week, Christine! I didn't like that Gary had to drag Eddie up and down the steps, and this week it was made worse by Katherine blaming Eddie for Theo trying to get on a ladder to help when Eddie literally cannot get up the stairs to take care of this himself.

I also loved Rome and Tyrell's scenes. And I liked how Rome connected his own previous suicidal feelings with the trauma of experiencing racism, too.

Meaghan: I agree about Eddie. It felt like he had been home from the hospital more than long enough for them to start making some changes to their house and make it more accessible for him.

I will assume he has everything he would need on the ground floor; otherwise, they wouldn't have sent him home, but still.

It seems bizarre for a couple that has always been well off enough to have only one parent working not to take measures to make things easier for him.

What was your favorite moment?

Christine: I loved Shelly slipping into Mama Bear mode for Regina.

Often, Shelly's protective streak makes its presence known in unproductive ways, but she was spot on this time as an advocate for Regina's health and well-being. It was a great moment to witness.

Jack: Besides Shelly saying she wouldn't repeat the mistakes she made, I loved Gina telling Rome about her difficulties.

Rome and Gina are my favorite couple, and I always like it when they support each other and reassure each other they don't need to hide their difficulties.

Meaghan: Sophie and Maggie's scenes continue to be a highlight for me. I get that Delilah is stuck in France and all (for reasons I haven't quite comprehended yet), but it feels like Maggie has really been Sophie's biggest support system through this all.

I'm also glad it gives Maggie something to do to be included in the main storylines versus her being off in her own world.

