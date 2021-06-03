American Horror Story Spinoff Casts Glee, Riverdale, Pose Stars

Ryan Murphy has some more horror on the way for fans of the American Horror Story franchise.

The super producer has revealed the upcoming FX on Hulu spinoff, American Horror Stories, has added some new faces.

Glee alum Kevin McHale, Pose actor Dyllón Burnside, Riverdale‘s Charles Melton, and The Prom‘s Nico Greetham have all joined the cast.

Murphy shared the news via Instagram with a selfie of the stars.

“The Fantastic Four,” Murphy captioned the photo.

Have a look...

American Horror Stories is described as “a weekly anthology series from Ryan Murphy and will feature a different horror story each episode.”

With no details on the series beyond it being a different story every episode, we shouldn't expect either of these new additions to last beyond a single episode.

All four actors have worked with Murphy in the past, with McHale appearing on all six seasons of Glee, Burnside is coming off a three-season stint on Pose, Greetham appeared on The Prom.

Melton may be best known for appearing on Riverdale, but he has worked with Murphy before on Glee and American Horror Story Hotel.

American Horror Stories is set to launch in July, with a weekly rollout planned, before American Horror Story: Double Feature launches in the fall.

Double Feature is the tenth season and will feature two stories.

"Two Terrifying Stories ... One Season One By the Sea ... One By the Sand More to Come," Murphy shared earlier this year.

The cast of AHS 10 includes newcomers Paris Jackson, Kaia Gerber, and Macaulay Culkin.

Returning favorites are Evan Peters, Sarah Paulson, Kathy Bates, Billie Lourd, Adina Porter, Lily Rabe, Angelica Ross, and Finn Wittrock.

The main series is set to launch later this year, but it's unclear whether the two mini-seasons will air back-to-back or if they will be split down the middle.

What are your thoughts on this cast?

Hit the comments below.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.