American Horror Story, Y: The Last Man, What We Do in the Shadows & More Land FX Premiere Dates

Worried about the wide array of scripted shows concluding for the season?

If so, then FX may just have you covered.

The streamer on Thursday dropped premiere dates for some of its most highly anticipated series.

American Horror Story: Double Feature (Season 10) will premiere Wednesday, August 25, on the cabler.

The cast of AHS 10 includes newcomers Paris Jackson, Kaia Gerber, and Macaulay Culkin, as well as returning favorites Evan Peters, Sarah Paulson, Kathy Bates, Billie Lourd, Adina Porter, Lily Rabe, Angelica Ross, and Finn Wittrock.

AHS spinoff, American Horror Stories, is set to launch Thursday, July 15, but this one will be exclusive to FX on Hulu.

The series will feature a different story every episode, fans are in for a lot of horrors in a short time period.

Impeachment: American Crime Story has landed a premiere date of Tuesday, September 7.

The long-delayed season is only listed as available on FX, so it's unclear whether it will stream on Hulu the next day, like the rest of the FX titles.

Meanwhile, Y: The Last Man will touch down exclusively on FX on Hulu Monday, September 13.

Y: The Last Man, based on the DC Comics series of the same name by Brian K. Vaughan and Pia Guerra, traverses a post-apocalyptic world in which a cataclysmic event decimates all but one cisgender male, Yorick Brown, and his pet monkey.

The series follows the survivors in this new world as they struggle with their efforts to restore what was lost and the opportunity to build something better.

The cast of Y: The Last Man includes Diane Lane, Ben Schnetzer, Imogen Poots, Lashana Lynch, Juliana Canfield, Elliot Fletcher, Marin Ireland, and Amber Tamblyn.

Meanwhile, We Do in the Shadows will finally return with its third season Thursday, September 2.

Archer will have some laughs when it returns to FXX Wednesday, August 25, with its 12th season.

Reservation Dogs, a new series from Taika Waititi, arrives on FX on Hulu Monday, August 9.

Reservation Dogs follows four Native teenagers in rural Oklahoma who spend their days committing crime... and fighting it.

The cast includes D’Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai (Creeped Out) as BEAR Devery Jacobs (American Gods) as ELORA DANAN Paulina Alexis (Beans) as WILLIE JACK Lane Factor (newcomer) as CHEESE.

Finally, the Untitled B.J. Novak anthology series heads to FX on Hulu on Thursday, September 16.

