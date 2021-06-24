Below Deck Sailing Yacht's Dani Confirms Jean-Luc is Her Baby's Father

Below Deck Sailing Yacht concluded one of the most addictive seasons in franchise history recently, and in the aftermath, there's been a wealth of drama.

While the show was airing, Dani Soares announced her pregnancy, and this shocked many fans because the season showed her hooking up Jean-Luc Cerza Lanaux.

As fans questioned whether Jean-Luc could be the father, there's been a lot of back and forth, but Dani shed light during the reunion special this week.

Never one to hold back, Andy Cohen asked Dani whether Jean-Luc was the father, eliciting the following response.

"Well, let’s put it this way: This baby was made during this season while we had cameras 24/7 with us, and I only slept with one guy … [Jean-Luc] hasn't supported me at all in any way," the star responded.

"He thinks it's not his child, and he doesn't want to have anything to do with it."

When filming wrapped, they spent a few days together, according to Dani, but Jean-Luc then returned to America as she returned to Austalia.

Soares said that Jean-Luc was initially supportive, but he then became "not interested anymore."

Dani revealed that Jean-Luc did want to get a paternity test done but has yet to do so, and he was not at the reunion because he was working on another boat.

Fortunately, Cohen got on Zoom with Jean-Luc to shed some light on the situation, where he said that he wanted to be a part of the child's life if he was truly the father.

"Though you may not want anything to do with me because of me asking for a paternity test, I understand that," he said.

"That’s something that I can get over. But what I can’t get over is if this is my child, is not being there for her, to watch her grow up, to watch her learn how to eat, to watch her learn how to walk. I can’t get over that."

Much of the drama surrounding the paternity has spilled online, with Jean-Luc sharing a photo of himself and saying that they both wanted to get the paternity test, but the Australian borders being closed are the issue, according to the star.

He said he wanted to "set the record straight" with the post.

In the aforementioned post, Jean-Luc said he learned of the child's birth on Instagram before addressing that paternity tests are readily available in drug stores.

"Yes, I know paternity test kits are available at drugstores but the goal is for us to take the tests together instead of shipping saliva samples around the world. But yes, there will be one ASAP," he shared.

Sydney Zaruba, a Below Deck alum, was unimpressed with his decision to make the matter public.

"JL, why do you continue to lie through your teeth? Please keep this disgustingly desperate attempt to save face and blame Dani, off of social media. It’s pathetic," she wrote.

"We in her circle have seen first hand how you have treated her for the last 9 months. So again, man the fuk up and do what’s right for this poor little girl, AND KEEP IT OFF SOCIAL MEDIA."

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.