Bryan Cranston and Annette Bening to Star in Jerry and Marge Go Large at Paramount+

Paramount+ has another exciting project in the works, and it features two award-winning actors!

The streamer on Monday announced the latest addition to its growing slate of Paramount+ original films, new comedyJ erry and Marge Go Large, with Bryan Cranston and Annette Bening set to star.

The flick is inspired by the true story of a retired Michigan couple who help revitalize their community by playing the Massachusetts lottery.

The film will be directed by Academy Award winner David Frankel (Marley and Me, The Devil Wears Prada), and principal production starts this July in Georgia.

It is written by Emmy nominee Brad Copeland (Wild Hogs, Arrested Development).

The film is produced by Academy Award nominee Gil Netter (The Blind Side, Life of Pi), Levantine Films (Hidden Figures), and executive produced by Kevin Halloran (Ford v Ferrari).

Amy Baer is also attached to produce via MRC Film’s Landline Pictures, the film is the label’s first production.

Netter, Tory Metzger, and Renee Witt from Levantine Films developed and packaged the film based on the original article by Jason Fagone for The Huffington Post.

It is the remarkable true story of how retiree Jerry Selbee discovers a mathematical loophole in the Massachusetts lottery and, with the help of his wife, Marge, wins $27 million dollars and uses the money to revive their small Michigan town.

Bryan Cranston is attached as Jerry Selbee. Cranston is an Academy Award nominee, Emmy, Golden Globe, Screen Actors Guild, Tony, and Olivier Award winner.

He most recently starred in Showtime’s limited series Your Honor, for which he also served as executive producer.

He is also well known for playing Walter White on Breaking Bad and Hal on Malcolm in the Middle.

On the big screen, Cranston most recently appeared in Disney's The One and Only Ivan, reprised his role as Walter White in El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie, and starred opposite Kevin Hart and Nicole Kidman in The Upside.

Cranston also made his Broadway debut as President Lyndon B. Johnson in All the Way and produced the film adaptation for HBO through his company Moonshot Entertainment.

Bening, meanwhile, is a Tony Award and four-time Academy Award nominee and a two-time Golden Globe and Screen Actors Guild Award winner.

Most recently, she appeared in William Nicholson’s “Hope Gap” opposite Bill Nighy, and Scott Z. Burns’ The Report, opposite Adam Driver, for which she received a Golden Globe nomination.

The actress is also attached to upcoming projects Death On The Nile, directed by and starring Kenneth Branagh, and Nyad, which will be directed by Elizabeth Chai Vasarhelyi and Jimmy Chin.

On stage, Bening was last seen in Jack O’Brien’s Broadway revival of Arthur Miller’s classic All My Sons alongside Tracy Letts, for which she earned a Tony Award nomination.

Bening also received a Tony Award nomination and won the Clarence Derwent Award for Outstanding Debut Performance of the Season for her role in Coastal Disturbances.

Are you excited for the movie?

Hit the comments below.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.