Cruel Summer Renewed for Season 2 at Freeform

Kate and Jeannette's worlds will continue to collide.

Freeform announced Tuesday that it had picked up a sophomore season of Cruel Summer.

“Renewing Cruel Summer for a Season 2 was an easy decision,” Freeform President Tara Duncan said in a statement.

“It’s the biggest series debut in Freeform’s history and the audience response has been overwhelmingly positive. [Executive producers] Jessica [Biel], Michelle [Purple] and [showrunner] Tia [Napolitano] did a phenomenal job telling an addictive story that’s tapped into the cultural zeitgeist."

"I’m excited to see where they take the series next.”

Added Napolitano: “Collaborating with Iron Ocean, our dedicated crew, charismatic cast, and our partners at Freeform and eOne has been the best first showrunning experience I could ask for."

"I am beyond grateful and excited by the amazing fan response to our show! Continuing to bottle Cruel Summer magic for a Season 2 is an absolute dream come true.”

Cruel Summer is a psychological thriller that follows two young women: Kate Wallis, the popular girl with a charmed life who one day goes missing, and Jeanette Turner, the nerdy wannabe who is accused of being connected to Kate's disappearance.

All signs point to Jeanette's guilt, but is Kate really who she seems to be? Set over three summers and told through shifting points of view, the series challenges perception and follows how one girl can go from being a sweet outlier to the most despised person in America.

The series stars Olivia Holt, Chiara Aurelia, Michael Landes, Froy Gutierrez, Harley Quinn Smith, Allius Barnes, Blake Lee, and Brooklyn Sudano.

In tonight’s season finale, titled “Hostile Witness,” “Kate and Jeanette’s worlds collide as the court date arrives, finally forcing the two young women to answer the question on everyone’s mind, but the answer comes with a price that not everyone can pay,” according to the network's description.

Freeform announced last month that the series launched with record numbers.

It was the network's best-ever series debut among young adults, drawing an average audience of 3.81 million multiplatform viewers in the first week available.

It was also the network's best-ever series debut among Adults 18-49 (2.65 million) and Adults 18-34 (1.33 million).

Given that the series has performed tepidly in live-same day results, these numbers show the series has a loyal following who watch post-airdate.

The series premiere in its linear debut drew 250,000 viewers and a 0.1 rating.

The network has yet to announce more figures, but we'll keep you up to date.

What are your thoughts on the renewal?

Hit the comments below.

Remember you can watch Cruel Summer online right here via TV Fanatic.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.