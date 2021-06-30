Dexter Revival: Another Huge Return Confirmed!

Dexter Morgan is returning to Showtime later this year, and it's going to be staging quite the family reunion.

The highly-anticipated revival will find Michael C. Hall's Dexter in a new location, complete with a whole host of new faces.

But now, Dexter fansite, Dexter Daily has unveiled another huge return.

Consider yourself spoiler warned, Dexter fanatics!

The outlet reports that Jack Alcott will be playing Dexter's son, Harrison, in the revival series.

Given that this revival is supposed to bring the series full circle, bringing Harrison back into the mix makes sense. Still, we can only imagine the possibilities when Harrison and Dexter share the screen.

If you watch Dexter online, you know Dexter was well away from his son at the end of the series. Instead, he was living with Hannah (Yvonne Strahovski).

Strahovski has been vocal about not being invited back, suggesting that Harrison, or someone else, has killed Hannah.

Oh god, right?!

News broke earlier this week that Dexter Season 4 star John Lithgow would be staging a comeback as the Trinity Killer.

As has been the case with this series since its announcement, no details were revealed, but given that the Trinity Killer was dead on the original series, it will probably be a dream-like scenario.

Clancy Brown (Carnivale and Billions) is also on board for the revival as primary antagonist Kurt Caldwell, the unofficial mayor of Iron Lake.

The cast also includes Julia Jones (as Iron Lake’s first Native American Chief of Police), Jane the Virgin alum Alano Miller (as an Iron Lake PD sergeant), and Lovecraft Country‘s Jamie Chung (as a famous true-crime podcaster from Los Angeles who finds herself caught up in something she's probably going to want to forget).

Another rumored return is Jennifer Carpenter as Deb, and given that Lithgow is coming back, it's possible.

Anything seems possible in the land of Dexter, and we're so excited about this reboot series.

It's going to be a long wait until the fall to lay eyes on this new take on the series.

Your thoughts on the return?

Hit the comments below.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.