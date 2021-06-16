Disney+ Makes Major Change to Release Strategy Following Success of Loki

Disney+ is shaking up its release strategy for its original series.

The popular streaming service has announced episodes will unspool on Wednesdays instead of Fridays.

That's right:

Wednesday is the new Friday at Disney+!

The news comes a week after the series premiere of Loki broke records, becoming the most-watched Disney+ premiere to date.

This means it beat out The Mandalorian, WandaVision, and even Falcon and the Winter Soldier.

As a result, a string of original series with already planned premieres have found their dates changed.

Below is the full list.

- Monsters at Work from July 2, 2021 to July 7, 2021

- Turner & Hooch from July 16, 2021 to July 21, 2021

- Behind the Attraction from July 16, 2021 to July 21, 2021

- Chip ‘n’ Dale: Park Life from July 23, 2021 to July 28, 2021

- Turning the Tables with Robin Roberts from July 30, 2021 to July 28, 2021

- The Wonderful World of Mickey Mouse batch 2 from July 30, 2021 to July 28, 2021

- Growing Up Animal from August 20, 2021 to August 18, 2021

- Short Circuit season 2 from July 30, 2021 to August 4, 2021

While this big change will affect TV shows, it will not affect movies.

They will still bow on Disney+ on Fridays, meaning the movies will no longer be competing for streams on Fridays.

Netflix has largely released its original series on Fridays, while Hulu has content drops of original series on Wednesdays and Fridays.

Peacock and Paramount+ appear to be set on dropping new episodes on Thursdays.

These decisions to veer away from the other streamers is a strategic move to make sure all eyes are on these shows on each of the services on the day they launch.

Disney+ has had tremendous success with its roster of original content, and with the aforementioned shows on the way, it will be fun to see whether the change works out.

What are your thoughts on Wednesday launches?

Would you follow these shows anywhere?

Hit the comments.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.