Gossip Girl Drops Explosive Reboot Trailer, and We Have Some Questions

Gossip Girl and HBO Max may well be a match made in TV heaven.

The streamer has dropped the full-length trailer for its forthcoming Gossip Girl reboot, and it looks like a worthy successor to the original series.

The teen soap, premiering Thursday, July 8, begins with the new crop of teenagers welcoming a new girl into their world.

If you watch Gossip Girl online, you know the world we're talking about: High fashion, high drama, and even higher stature on the social front.

Speaking of socials, the clip confirms the new iteration of Gossip Girl is using Instagram as a means of communication.

The new girl in the group wastes no time in cozying up to one of the boyfriends of her new crop of friends.

“There’s a big secret amongst the ruling class at Constance Billard,” the anonymous blogger warns viewers, teasing a huge secret that could drive a wedge between everyone.

The new girl on the block is very reminiscent of the way Jenny Humphrey was introduced into the world on Gossip Girl Season 1.

“Eight years after the original website went dark, a new generation of New York private school teens are introduced to the social surveillance of Gossip Girl,” according to the reboot’s official logline.

“The prestige series will address just how much social media — and the landscape of New York itself — has changed in the intervening years.”

Gossip Girl 2.0 stars Emily Alyn Lind as Audrey Hope, Eli Brown as Otto Bergmann IV, Whitney Peak as Zoya Lott, Thomas Doherty as Max Wolfe, Jordan Alexander as Julien Calloway, Evan Mock as Aki Menzies, Zión Moreno as Luna La, Savannah Lee Smith as Monet de Haan, and Tavi Gevinson as Kate Keller.

The original series aired on The CW from 2007-2012, spanning six seasons and making stars out of the likes of Blake Lively, Leighton Meester, Penn Badgley, and Chace Crawford.

With the world changing considerably in the years since, the new series being set up at HBO Max should allow for more mature storytelling.

My first response while watching the trailer is that it seems like a mashup of Elite and Euphoria, but will it live up to the tremendous hype?

I hope so!

HBO Max is unspooling this show weekly, and TV Fanatic will have a review ahead of the debut, as well as weekly episodic reviews.

Check out the trailer and hit the comments with your thoughts on the next generation of the iconic franchise.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.