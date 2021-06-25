Gossip Girl Returns to The CW as HBO Max Reboot Series Premiere Joins Schedule

If you're still holding out on whether to subscribe to HBO Max to watch the forthcoming Gossip Girl reboot, then The CW has a treat for you.

The Gossip Girl series premiere will have a special broadcast on The CW Network on Friday, July 9 (8:00-9:30 pm ET/PT), one day after its debut on HBO Max (Thursday, July 8).

Following its broadcast on The CW, the episode will be available to stream on The CW’s free digital platforms (The CW app and CWTV.com).

The reboot, which is said to pick up several years after the original, explores just how much social media — and the landscape of New York itself — has changed in the intervening years since.

The HBO Max series stars Jordan Alexander, Eli Brown, Thomas Doherty, Tavi Gevinson, Emily Alyn Lind, Evan Mock, Zion Moreno, Whitney Peak, and Savannah Lee Smith.

Developed by showrunner Joshua Safran, a writer, and executive producer on the original series, this extension of the pop culture classic takes us back to the Upper East Side, finding a new generation of New York private school teens being introduced to social surveillance nine years after the original blogger’s website went dark.

The series is based on the bestselling novels by Cecily von Ziegesar and the original show, developed by Josh Schwartz & Stephanie Savage, which ran from 2007-2012 on The CW.

The new series is produced by Fake Empire and Alloy Entertainment in association with Warner Bros. Television and CBS Studios.

The series is written, executive produced, and developed by Joshua Safran of Random Acts.

Executive producers also include Josh Schwartz and Stephanie Savage of Fake Empire, and Leslie Morgenstein, and Gina Girolamo of Alloy Entertainment. Lis Rowinski of Fake Empire serves as co-executive producer.

We've covered everything about the new series extensively, and we're certainly encouraged by what we've seen so far.

Not forgetting about the past will be crucial to the success of the new kid on the block, and we can hope for some surprises along the way.

HBO Max recently dropped the full-length trailer, and it showed a lot of what we can expect. It's like Euphoria meets Elite, and we're so excited about it.

The original Gossip Girl was a network-defining series, leading The CW to look at digital viewing more than live viewing as the series was one of the first series to break through on digital platforms.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.