Gossip Girl Teases Return of Michelle Trachtenberg as Georgina Sparks

The second season of HBO Max's reboot of Gossip Girl has been in production for a while now, and the latest tease hints at a big comeback.

The social media accounts for the series shared a video of a brunette woman sitting in an empty theater, clearly enjoying what is happening on stage.

“It only takes one spark to start a fire,” the video teases.

In the caption, the message continues: “And I have a feeling that this city is about to burn.”

The video quality is not great, which is probably intentional to keep fans guessing the mystery person's identity.

And I have a feeling that this city is about to burn. pic.twitter.com/NbGfPRN2Xh — Gossip Girl (@gossipgirl) June 22, 2022

Given the "spark" and the fact that this person is going to upend the lives of the Upper East Siders, it certainly sounds like Georgina Sparks is coming back into the fold.

Gossip Girl Season 1 featured the return of Milo Sparks, Georgina's son, so it seems like a return for Georgina was always in the cards.

Showrunner Joshua Safran didn't outright confirm the return, offering the following when someone asked the identity of the mystery woman...

“How do you define messy? Fun on purpose messy or destruction messy?” he replied.

“Same answer, I guess — see the post from GG today.”

If you watch Gossip Girl online, you know Georgina caused many problems for the characters, so bringing her back into the mix would surely bring a lot of drama.

HBO Max has not given a premiere date for the second season, but it will likely be a fall launch.

Developed by showrunner Joshua Safran, a writer, and executive producer on the original series, this extension of the pop culture classic takes us back to the Upper East Side, where we find a new generation of New York private school teens who are introduced to social surveillance nine years after the original blogger’s website went dark.

The series explores just how much social media — and the landscape of New York itself — has changed in the intervening years.

The series is based on the bestselling novels by Cecily von Ziegesar and the original show, developed by Josh Schwartz & Stephanie Savage, who are both executive producers on the new series.

The robust cast includes Jordan Alexander, Eli Brown, Thomas Doherty, Tavi Gevinson, Emily Alyn Lind, Evan Mock, Zion Moreno, Whitney Peak, and Savannah Lee Smith.

The cast also includes Todd Almond, Adam Chanler-Berat, Johnathan Fernandez, and Jason Gotay.

What are your thoughts on a potential return for Trachtenberg as Georgina Sparks?

Which other characters do you want on the show?

Hit the comments.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.