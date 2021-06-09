Invasion: Apple's New Alien Drama Gets Spooky Teaser, Fall Premiere Date

Apple TV+ has another impressive new show in the works.

The streamer today revealed the premiere date and teaser for the eagerly awaited 10-episode science fiction drama series Invasion, from Academy Award-nominated and two-time Emmy Award-nominated producer Simon Kinberg (X-Men films, Deadpool films, The Martian), and David Weil (Hunters).

The sweeping character-driven Apple Original series, produced by Boat Rocker Studios, will make its global debut on Apple TV+ with the first three episodes on October 22, 2021, followed by new episodes weekly, every Friday.

Set across multiple continents, Invasion follows an alien invasion through different perspectives around the world.

The series stars Shamier Anderson (Bruised, Awake), Golshifteh Farahani (Extraction, Paterson, Body of Lies), Sam Neill (Jurassic World: Dominion, Peaky Blinders), Firas Nassar (Fauda), and Shioli Kutsuna (Deadpool 2, The Outsider).

Invasion is written and executive produced by Kinberg and Weil and executive produced by Jakob Verbruggen (The Alienist, The Fall), who also directed multiple episodes.

Audrey Chon (The Twilight Zone), Amy Kaufman (When They See Us) and Elisa Ellis serve as executive producers alongside Andrew Baldwin (The Outsider), who also writes.

Katie O'Connell Marsh (Narcos, Hannibal) serves as executive producer for Boat Rocker Studios.

The teaser shows a sweeping world that is brimming with possibilities, and Apple TV+ has a great track record with shows like this.

For All Mankind is shaping up to be one of the best shows on TV after two seasons.

The series joins an impressive lineup of originals that already includes For All Mankind, The Morning Show, See, Servant, Truth Be Told, Amazing Stories, Home Before Dark, Defending Jacob, Little Voice, The Mosquito Coast, and Lisey's Story.

On the comedy front, the streamer has Dickinson, Ghostwriter, Little America, Mythic Quest, Trying, Led Lasso, Physical, Schmigadoon, and Mr. Corman.

Have a look at the full teaser right here via TV Fanatic.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.