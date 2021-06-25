Jared Padalecki is "Gutted" Over Exclusion from Jensen Ackles' Supernatural Prequel

Supernatural may be over, but the beloved CW drama could be lining up another spinoff.

Per Deadline, The CW is eyeing another spinoff with a prequel titled The Winchesters, which would follow younger versions of Sam and Dean Winchester's parents.

The project is in development at the network, with Jensen Ackles set to narrate.

Danneel Ackles, who appeared on multiple episodes of the original series, is also attached to spearhead the series.

"Before Sam and Dean, there was John and Mary," reads the Deadline description.

"Told from the perspective of narrator Dean Winchester (Jensen Ackles), The Winchesters is the epic, untold love story of how John met Mary and how they put it all on the line to not only save their love, but the entire world."

Jensen and Danneel will exec produce through their company, Chaos Machine productions, which is in an overall deal with Warner Bros. TV group.

“After Supernatural wrapped its 15th season, we knew it wasn’t over. Because like we say in the show, ‘nothing ever really ends, does it?'” Jensen Ackles told Deadline of the announcement that reportedly took his Supernatural co-star Jared Padalecki by surprise.

“When Danneel and I formed Chaos Machine Productions, we knew the first story we wanted to tell was the story of John and Mary Winchester, or rather the Supernatural origin story."

"I always felt like my character, Dean, would have wanted to know more about his parents’ relationship and how it came to be. So I love the thought of having him take us on this journey.”

Padalecki took to social media shortly after the announcement and apparently had no knowledge of the project's existence.

"Dude. Happy for you," he wrote.

"Wish I heard about this some way other than Twitter. "I'm excited to watch but bummed that Sam Winchester had no involvement whatsoever."

Fans wondered whether it was a joke, eliciting the following response.

"No. It's not. This is the first I've heard about it. I'm gutted."

Supernatural ended its 15 season run on The CW last fall, and there have been two attempts at a spinoff already.

Bloodlines, starring Sean Faris, Lucien Laviscount, and Nathaniel Buzzolic, was in development in 2014 but was ultimately nixed.

Wayward Sisters entered development and filmed a pilot, but The CW decided against giving that one a full series commitment.

Supernatural was one of the network's most popular and longest-running shows, so it makes sense to try to bring it back in some capacity.

However, following Mary and John Winchester will be a tough sell for fans. Part of the success of the original series was the chemistry between the two stars.

