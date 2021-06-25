Jared Padalecki Pleads With Fans After Exclusion from Supernatural Prequel: 'Please Don't Send Hate or Threats'

The feud between Jared Padalecki and his Supernatural family appears to be no joke.

Padalecki has taken to Twitter hours after hitting out at his co-star Jensen Ackles for not involving him in negotiations about The Winchesters, a new Supernatural prequel in development at The CW.

"Hey world, thank you for the love," Padalecki began his Friday morning tweet.

“Please PLEASE don’t send any hate or threats,” he wrote.

“I care deeply about everybody involved and would be in true misery if any of them were harmed or threatened.”

Fans of Supernatural were thrown for a loop on Thursday when it was announced Ackles and his wife Danneel were prepping a prospective spinoff for The CW that would follow younger iterations of John and Mary.

At the time, it was revealed that Ackles would narrate the project.

“After Supernatural wrapped its 15th season, we knew it wasn’t over. Because like we say in the show, ‘nothing ever really ends, does it?'” Jensen Ackles told Deadline of the announcement that reportedly took his Supernatural co-star Jared Padalecki by surprise.

“When Danneel and I formed Chaos Machine Productions, we knew the first story we wanted to tell was the story of John and Mary Winchester, or rather the Supernatural origin story."

"I always felt like my character, Dean, would have wanted to know more about his parents’ relationship and how it came to be. So I love the thought of having him take us on this journey.”

"Dude. Happy for you," Padalecki wrote.

"Wish I heard about this some way other than Twitter."

"I'm excited to watch but bummed that Sam Winchester had no involvement whatsoever."

As fans wondered whether it was a joke, Padalecki confirmed it was not.

"No. It's not. This is the first I've heard about it. I'm gutted."

In a since-deleted tweet, Padalecki took aim at Supernatural EP Robbie Thompson, who is set to write the spinoff.

“Et tu brute? Wow. What a truly awful thing you’ve done,” it read. “#Bravo you coward.”

While Padalecki is claiming to have been shut out of the project, Supernatural creator Eric Kripke had nothing but love for it.

“When @JensenAckles first told me this story, I loved it. He & @DanneelHarris & @rthompson1138 are the perfect people to make it. (The other perfect person is too busy Texas Rangering.)"

"Thanks for carrying the torch, guys, go kick it in the ass. Proud of you.”

Padalecki is attached as the lead of The CW's Walker, which recently snagged a second-season pickup.

Remember, you can watch Supernatural online right here via TV Fanatic.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.