Never Have I Ever Season 2 Trailer: Will Devi Choose Ben or Paxton?

The premiere of Never Have I Ever Season 2 is in sight, and Devi has a big decision to make.

She wants to pick between either Ben or Paxton in order to have at least one romance before high school comes to an end, but she might just pick the two of them.

Yes, really.

In one comical scene from the new trailer, the teenager gets a brainwave while speaking to Eleanor and Fabiola.

"So you’re saying I should just have two boyfriends,” Devi wonders.

“Definitely not!” Fabiola retorts, but Devi has that look as though she's going to do it anyway.

But everything does not go smoothly for Devi, especially when a new schoolgirl called Aneesa arrives at the school.

Devi feels like this will complicate her love life.

We also get a comical scene courtesy of Devi's mon when she catches her daughter making out with Paxton in his car.

In Season 2 of the coming-of-age comedy Never Have I Ever, Indian American teenager Devi (Maitreyi Ramakrishnan) continues to deal with the everyday pressures of high school and drama at home while also navigating new romantic relationships, according to the streamer.

The cast includes Maitreyi Ramakrishnan (Devi), Ramona Young (Eleanor), Lee Rodriguez (Fabiola), Poorna Jagannathan (Nalini), Richa Moorjani (Kamala), Jaren Lewison (Ben), Darren Barnet (Paxton), and Megan Suri (Aneesa).

Netflix also announced that Common has joined the cast as a recurring guest star in the role of Dr. Chris Jackson.

Chris is described as "a suave and debonair dermatologist who works in Nalini's (Poorna Jagannathan) building. His high-end practice and celebrity clients are impressive to everyone -- except Nalini."

10 new episodes have been ordered, and they will each span 30 minutes.

Check out the hilarious trailer for Never Have I Ever Season 2 below.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.