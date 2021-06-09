Outer Banks Season 2: Trailer and Premiere Date!

One of Netflix's most addictive dramas returns next month.

The streamer on Wednesday dropped the first official trailer and confirmed the 10-part second season of Outer Banks would be available to stream on July 30.

Outer Banks is a coming of age story that follows a tight-knit group of local teens (the “Pogues”) in the beach vacation destination of the Outer Banks of North Carolina.

After their near-death escape, Season Two finds John B & Sarah on the run - and in over their heads - in the Bahamas.

New friends also bring new foes as they’re back on the trail of the gold, while the stakes for Kiara, Pope, and JJ rapidly escalate at home. The $400M is still in the game, but will the uncovering of a new-found secret reunite the group for a fresh mission?

The adventure of a lifetime awaits, but uncharted waters ahead mean our Pogues must do all they can to make it out alive.

The cast includes Chase Stokes (John B.), Madelyn Cline (Sarah Cameron), Madison Bailey (Kiara), Jonathan Daviss (Pope), Rudy Pankow (J.J.), Austin North (Topper), Drew Starkey (Rafe Cameron), and Charles Esten (Ward Cameron).

Elizabeth Mitchell (Limbrey), Caroline Arapoglou (Rose), Carlacia Grant (Cleo), Julia Antonelli (Wheezie Cameron), Deion Smith (Kelce), Cullen Moss (Deputy Shoupe), and Nicholas Cirillo (Barry) also star.

Creators & Executive Producers - Jonas Pate, Josh Pate, and Shannon Burke- previously teased what fans can expect this summer from Outer Banks:

Season 2 is going to test our crew like never before. We've turned up the dial on everything fans loved about season one - more mystery, more romance and higher stakes.

It's a full throttle, action-packed adventure and these photos offer a glimpse into the next chapter for our Pogues. All we can say for now is buckle up, it's going to be a wild ride.

If the trailer is to be believed, it's going to be another wild season.

Check it out below.

