Ozark Season 4 Spoilers: New Enemies, Lots of Drama!

The final season of Ozark is beginning to take shape.

According to Deadline, Veronica Falcón and Ali Stroker have both joined the cast of the Netflix hit's final season.

Falcón, who is best known for her work on Queen of the South, is set to play Camila Elizonndro.

Camila is the sister of drug cartel leader Omar Navarro (Felix Solis), whose son is trying to find a way to take over control of his uncle's cartel.

Camila's aim is to become a formidable player in the drug empire.

Meanwhile, Stroker (The Glee Project, City Boyz) is on board as Charles-Ann "an old friend of Ruth’s (Julia Garner) mother who lends her a hand when she is in need of some assistance."

News of these new additions to the cast comes exactly a year since a fourth season consisting of 14 episodes got the green light.

Netflix said the new season "will mark the final chapter in the Byrde family's journey from suburban Chicago life to their criminal enterprise in the Ozarks."

"A super-sized season means super-sized problems for the Byrdes. I’m excited to end with a bang(s)," said Bateman in a statement, while Ozark showrunner Chris Mundy added:

"We’re so happy Netflix recognized the importance of giving Ozark more time to end the Byrdes’ saga right.

"It’s been such a great adventure for all of us — both on-screen and off — so we’re thrilled to get the chance to bring it home in the most fulfilling way possible."

Jason Bateman, Laura Linney, Julia Garner, Sofia Hublitz, Skylar Gaertner, Charlie Tahan, and Lisa Emery are all set to return for the final season.

The series has been a hit on the awards front and among critics since its premiere in 2017.

"Ozark is a gripping drama that has captivated audiences all around the world and garnered tremendous critical acclaim," said VP of original content Cindy Holland when the final season was ordered.

"We’re so grateful to Chris, Jason, Laura, Julia and the entire cast and crew for all their tireless dedication to the show and can’t wait to see how the Byrdes’ journey comes to a close."

Production on the final season was scuppered due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but this appears to be one series Netflix is committed to concluding.

The streamer previously rescinded renewals for GLOW and The Society due to the pandemic.

