See Season 2: Apple TV+ Announces Trailer and Premiere Date!

Jason Momoa will be back on screens before we know it!

Apple TV+ has revealed a teaser trailer for the second season of its epic post-apocalyptic series See, which is set to premiere globally on Friday, August 27 on Apple TV+, with a new episode premiering weekly, every Friday thereafter.

What's more, the streamer has also picked up a third season, revealing that filming is currently underway in Toronto, Canada.

The series will introduce even more big names.

See Season 2 will introduce Dave Bautista (Guardians of the Galaxy) as Edo Voss, the brother of Momoa’s character, Baba Voss.

New series regular cast members joining Bautista this season include Eden Epstein (Sweetbitter), Tom Mison (Watchmen), Hoon Lee (Warrior), Olivia Cheng (Warrior), David Hewlett (The Shape of Water), and Tamara Tunie (Flight).

See takes place in the far future, and humankind has lost its sense of sight.

As for what's on tap, here's the official logline:

Baba Voss is fighting to reunite his torn-apart family and get away from the war and politics that surround him, but the more he moves away, the deeper he gets sucked in, and the emergence of his nemesis brother threatens his family even more.

The series is executive produced by Steven Knight, Francis Lawrence, Peter Chernin, Jenno Topping, Jim Rowe, and Jonathan Tropper, who also serves as showrunner.

The series is produced by Chernin Entertainment and Endeavor Content.

The series bowed on Apple TV+ in November 2019, so it's been a long wait for the sophomore run.

The series features cast and crew who are blind or have low vision and has been honored for its representation of the visually impaired, winning the Ruderman Family Foundation Seal of Authentic Representation in 2020.

What are your thoughts on the trailer, the premiere date, and the renewal?

Are you ready for more?

Hit the comments.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.