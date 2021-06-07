Shadow and Bone Renewed for Season 2 at Netflix

Shadow and Bone will not be a one-and-done series at Netflix.

The streamer on Monday announced a formal pickup for Shadow and Bone Season 2.

Netflix also revealed that more than 55 million Netflix households checked out the series in its first 28 days.

The series also made the streamer’s Top 10 list in 93 countries around the world and hit No. 1 in 79 countries (including the U.S., Australia, Brazil, Germany, Russia, Spain, and South Africa).

The success of the TV adaption also led to a bump in sales for the novels that the series is based off.

The Shadow and Bone trilogy and Six of Crows duology returned to bestseller lists worldwide and has spent over a month in the #1 spot on The New York Times Bestseller list.

“I’m honored and thrilled to return to the Grishaverse,” showrunner Eric Heisserer said in a statement, “and continue the stories of these endearing characters, particularly Milo.”

Added author and EP Leigh Bardugo, “I’ve been writing in the Grishaverse for nearly 10 years now, so I’m thrilled we get to keep this adventure going."

"There are so many places we’ve barely gotten to visit and I can’t wait to introduce our audience to more of the saints, soldiers, thugs, thieves, princes, and privateers who make this world so much fun to explore."

Added Executive Producer Shawn Levy:

"My 21 Laps colleagues and I are thrilled that audiences around the world can continue to explore the Grishaverse and revel in the epic, unique storytelling of Shadow and Bone."

"The fun of our jobs as producers is the collaboration with creative partners who inspire us. Leigh Bardugo and Eric Heisserer are two such partners; together they have created a world and pantheon of characters that fans all over the globe have embraced."

"We can’t wait to take viewers on the wild ride that comes next...”

Jessie Mei Li (Alina Starkov), Archie Renaux (Malyen Oretsev), Freddy Carter (Kaz Brekker), Amita Suman (Inej), Kit Young (Jesper Fahey), Ben Barnes (General Kirigan), Danielle Galligan (Nina Zenik), and Calahan Skogman (Matthias Helvar) are set to reprise their roles.

