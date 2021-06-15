Stargirl Season 2 Trailer Introduces New Heroes & Villains

Courtney Whitmore will be meeting many new faces on Stargirl Season 2!

The CW has dropped the official trailer for the forthcoming season, which will bring some new heroes and villains into the fold.

Of the heroes, we have Green Lantern's daughter, Jade, so that will undoubtedly change the show's dynamic.

Ysa Penarejo is set in that role.

Additional new faces include Nick Tarabay (Arrow) as Eclipso, Jonathan Cake (The Affair) as Injustice Society alum The Shade, and The Flash‘s John Wesley Shipp, who will appear as Golden Age speedster Jay Garrick.

It's an action-packed trailer, one that shows off some of the big changes headed our way.

While Stargirl Season 1 was shared between DC Universe and The CW, the series is now a CW exclusive, meaning that you'll have to watch the show on the network when it launches on August 10, 2021.

The cast includes Brec Bassinger as Courtney Whitmore/Stargirl, Yvette Monreal as Yolanda Montez/Wildcat, Anjelika Washington as Beth Chapel/Dr. Mid-Nite, and Cameron Gellman as Rick Tyler/Hourman Trae Romano as Mike Dugan.

The cast is rounded out by Hunter Sansone as Cameron Mahkent, Meg DeLacy as Cindy Burman/Shiv, Amy Smart as Barbara Whitmore, and Luke Wilson as Pat Dugan/S.T.R.I.P.E.

The CW announced earlier this year that Stargirl would be returning for a third season, with the network announcing in conjunction with a renewal for Kung Fu.

"We are beyond proud to continue to share the stories of Nicky Shen and Courtney Whitmore, two strong, powerful young women at the center of this new generation of hit shows for The CW in Kung Fu and DC's Stargirl, said CW chairman Mark Pedowitz.

"While each boasts remarkable talent on both sides of the camera, Kung Fu and Stargirl have not only treated fans to some visually stunning action and high-flying heroics, but they also both strike very powerful emotional chords as they delve into the family dynamics and personal relationships at their core, and we are so excited to see what happens next."

Have a look at the trailer below.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.