Terry Crews Gives Us the Scoop on His Golden Buzzer, Emotions on the Show, and More!

Terry Crews has amassed five seasons on the iconic talent show (two being the Champions iteration).

In a heartwarming scene, Crews handed out his Golden Buzzer to the World Taekwondo Demonstration Team.

The athleticism and determination that the group displayed proved to Terry that they deserved the golden buzzer.

The episode was filled with other brilliant performances, from the sweet voice of Storm Large to the terrifying magic of Klek Entos.

When it came time for World Taekwondo Demonstration Team to perform, expectations were high, and not only were they met, they were exceeded.

"You could see the years of dedication," Terry stated in the interview -- and we couldn't agree more!

World Taekwondo Demonstration Team stunned viewers, judges, and of course Terry, who said, "No one will ever see this again."

Their power and emotion were clear throughout the performance, and many people were moved.

"They kept topping themselves!" Terry exclaimed in awe of their demonstration. Many viewers agree as some of the members of the team seemed to fly through the air.

All of the judges were on their feet (which, they often are after a stellar performance), but the whole theatre erupted before Terry even made his way to the judge's table. I'm excited to see what other performances the team comes up with.

Watch their performance now, and scroll down for our chat with Crews about the series.

Terry goes into detail about how he feels being on the side of the stage and being the person that many acts often look to him for moral support -- both offstage and on stage.

TV Fanatic got the chance to ask Terry, "You get a special view of each act 'cause you're on the side, you're not seeing it from the front of the stage. Does that affect your adrenaline at all? Does that hype you up even more because of the angle you get to see things?"

Terry replied, "You know what's crazy? I've had acts during the performance glance over at me to see how they're doing. It's like: I'm in it! You know?"

Terry explains that he takes no distractions with him backstage to seem more present and more supportive.

He wants to avoid all distractions because he becomes their counselor, for the good and the bad feelings.

"When they go out there, I am their cheerleader, and when they come back off the stage, I'm their counselor."

"Even though they may have got some criticism or even if they got an 'X' or whatever, that to take it and make it constructive and really grow with it," he reminds them.

Mr. Crews cares for the people he works with, and that extends beyond his coworkers, as his passion for each of the acts and talent was apparent when speaking to him.

Terry answered TV Fanatic's follow-up in the most beautiful way possible, and I could hear the sincerity in his voice. The truth that he was speaking!

"I always say this, and I've always said it, and I'll continue to -- I would do America's Got Talent for free for what it does for me."

"It makes me better, it makes a better person, we're giving away dreams with so much negativity out there, and with the ability of people to profit off of that negativity... to be able to be in this business and know that you are improving people's lives you're making whole family's happy -- believe me it pays for itself."

Terry's passion is admirable, and his joy on-screen when interacting with different acts.

Terry's golden buzzer act moves straight on to the live shows, and we all could not be more excited to see what else they can do.

So what do you think, America's Got Talent Fanatics?

Do you agree with Terry's Golden buzzer choice?

Let us know how you feel in the comments below!