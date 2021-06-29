The Many Saints of Newark Trailer: James Gandolfini's Son Plays Young Tony in Sopranos Prequel

Tony Soprano returns to screens later this year.

HBO Max on Tuesday dropped the official trailer for its upcoming Sopranos prequel movie.

The Many Saints Of Newark is the feature film prequel to David Chase's groundbreaking award-winning HBO drama series.

The movie follows young Anthony "Tony" Soprano as he grows up in one of the most tumultuous eras in Newark's history, becoming a man just as rival gangsters begin to rise up and challenge the all-powerful DiMeo crime family's hold over the increasingly race-torn city.

In addition to Michael Gandolfini playing young Tony and Vera Farmiga (Bates Motel) as his mother Livia, the cast includes Corey Stoll (House of Cards) as Uncle Junior, Billy Magnussen (Made for Love) as Paulie “Walnuts” Gualteri, and John Magaro (Orange is the New Black) as Silvio Dante.

The cast also includes Jon Bernthal (Punisher) as Giovanni “Johnny Boy” Soprano, Alessandro Nivola (Doll & Em) as Dickie Moltisanti, aka Christopher Moltisanti’s father, Leslie Odom Jr. (Hamilton), and Ray Liotta (Goodfellas).

Directed by Alan Taylor, The Many Saints of Newark is set to launch October 1 in theaters and on HBO Max, streaming only on the Ad-Free plan in the US for 31 days from its theatrical release.

The Many Saints of Newark has been in the works for some time and was initially slated to bow on March 12.

It was subsequently moved to September 24, and now, finally, October 1. These are unpredictable times!

The Sopranos originally aired on HBO from 1999 to 2007 and scored an Emmy nomination for Outstanding Drama Series every year in which it was eligible.

It was a huge series, and it will be exciting to head back into the world by way of the prequel.

Many TV shows get revivals and reboots, but The Sopranos has opted to go the prequel route, and the trailer makes it all look worthwhile.

