Watch The Blacklist Online: Season 8 Episode 22

Did Liz survive?

On The Blacklist Season 8 Episode 22, her quest for answers came to a disturbing conclusion.

A Quick Shot - The Blacklist Season 8 Episode 21

With Red finally ready to confess everything about the past, they both had to stay away from Townsend's people.

With everything on the line, it became clear there had to be something else at play.

The Blacklist Season 8 Episode 22 Quotes

Red: It's quite a story, full of ambition and hope, love and loss.
Liz: How does it end?
Red: You'll find out.

Red: Can you walk?
Liz: Walk? Townsend's dead. I can fly.

Comradely Hug - The Blacklist Season 8 Episode 22
A Quiet Meal - The Blacklist Season 8 Episode 22
Preparing for the Future - The Blacklist Season 8 Episode 22
Difficult Deal - The Blacklist Season 8 Episode 22
Constant Companion - The Blacklist Season 8 Episode 22
Making a Toast - The Blacklist Season 8 Episode 22
