Watch The Bold Type Online: Season 5 Episode 3

Did Jane manage to get her confidence back?

On The Bold Type Season 5 Episode 3, she faced performance reviews that threatened to derail all of her good work.

Adena talks - The Bold Type Season 5 Episode 3

Meanwhile, Kat reunited with Adena, but it quickly became clear one of them was harboring a huge secret.

Elsewhere, Jane and Sutton set out to have a better relationship.

Watch The Bold Type Season 5 Episode 3 Online

The Bold Type Season 5 Episode 3 Quotes

Sutton: Whoa, this is a huge closet.
Kat: Yeah, so we’re gonna clear it out and make it your bedroom.
Sutton: What? That’s very nice, but I think you should have walls and doors.
Kat: Come on Sutton. I spent most of my life in the closet. I’m good. I think you should take the doors and walls.

Sutton: I just think they deserve to know I’m happily moving forward.
Jane: Well, it’s OK if you’re not happy.
Kat: You’re allowed to feel whatever you need to feel: angry, sad, hurt.
Sutton: Yeah, I don’t want to feel any of those things.
Kat: Fair enough.

The Bold Type Season 5 Episode 3

