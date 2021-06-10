Watch The Bold Type Online: Season 5 Episode 3

Did Jane manage to get her confidence back?

On The Bold Type Season 5 Episode 3, she faced performance reviews that threatened to derail all of her good work.

Meanwhile, Kat reunited with Adena, but it quickly became clear one of them was harboring a huge secret.

Elsewhere, Jane and Sutton set out to have a better relationship.

Use the video above to watch The Bold Type online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

TV Fanatic is your destination for the latest news, spoilers, reviews, and so much more!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.